Press release

Spanish boxing is in luck, as it is willing to take another step forward. And it is that our country learned this Wednesday, in the bosom of the Executive meeting of the International Amateur Boxing Association (of which Felipe Martínez is a member), the news that this body has unanimously selected the candidacy presented by FEBox for organize the World Junior Championships of the year 2022.

It will be the first time that Spain has hosted a world-class boxing competition, in any of its categories. AIBA thus rewards the organizational capacity of our Federation, which in recent years has been immersed in a maelstrom of tournaments such as Boxam (in its various categories), the 2018 European Union Championships for men or the European Championships for women. 2019. Now, going further, the World Junior Championships will arrive in 2022, which will host the women’s and men’s competition.

This edition, in its male part, will be the eighth of a competition that was born in 2008 with this name, although taking the baton from the old Junior World Championships, of which 14 editions were held. Since that 2008 edition, held in Guadalajara (Mexico), some of the great stars of future boxing have passed through the tournament. For example, among the winners of various years, men such as Óscar Valdez, Robeisy Ramírez, Filip Hrgovic, Shakur Stevenson or Delante Johnson stand out.

In the female field, it will be the seventh edition as a whole. Since 2018, both categories, male and female, coincide in the same venue. Among the prominent female names that have achieved gold, we can mention Claressa Shields, Irma Testa, Angela Carini or Carolina Dubois.

Felipe Martínez, president of the FEBox, has revealed that the province of Alicante will host these Championships, which will be held in November next year and that they are part of the acts and celebrations that are to be carried out to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of the Spanish Boxing Federation (August 30, 2022). The federative entity has on the agenda to carry out a series of activities that will be revealed progressively and that, according to its maximum representative, due to its media impact, will place boxing in the place it deserves.

Martínez mentions, with emotion, that he is very excited about the celebration of this great event, which brings together an average of 500 athletes during 15 days and for which he is already working tirelessly. The leader awaits the visit to Spain of the president of AIBA, Umar Kremlev, after the celebration of the Elite World Cup in Belgrade in October; This, together with his team, will supervise the areas chosen for the celebration of the event and will advise the FEBox on the best way to carry it out successfully.

“Spain is ready to show the world its organizational capacity and we are eager to welcome countries from all over the world to enjoy a great event, in a venue that has the best climate and the best services,” says Martínez, who considers that these Championships are also a prize for the lower categories of our boxing, which are reaping unthinkable successes until recently.