11/14/2021 at 10:37 PM CET

The victory of the Spanish soccer team against Sweden in Seville this Sunday by 1-0 – the draw already served them – has given them the passport to the final phase of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Spain, with the classification, has chained twelve final phases consecutive since Argentina 1978.

The last time that La Roja did not reach the goal of playing the final phase of the most important tournament at the national level was in 1974, at the World Cup in the Federal Republic of Germany. Since then, he has always been in the elite and, in 2010, he was proclaimed world champion in South Africa 2010.

In Argentina 1978, Ladislao Kubala’s team did not pass the group stage (Austria, Brazil and Sweden) and, in Spain 1982, with José Emilio Santamaría on the bench, she was down in the second phase group (Germany and England).

In Mexico 1986, under the technical direction of Miguel Muñoz, Spain advanced to the round of 16, being out against Belgium on penalties. Eloy Olaya missed the only maximum penalty of the round (4-5), in which Señor, Chendo, Butragueño and Víctor did not fail.

At the 1990 World Cup in Italy, With Luis Suárez on the bench, Spain remained in the round of 16, where they bent the knee to Yugoslavia (1-2) in Verona in extra time after conceding a goal from Dragan Stojkovic.

Tassotti’s elbow to Luis Enrique

In the next tournament, USA 1994, with Javier Clemente at the helm, Spain took another step forward. It reached the quarterfinals, being eliminated by Italy (1-2) in Boston. It was the match in which Tassotti elbowed the current coach, Luis Enrique Martínez, which made him bleed from the nose.

In France 1998 The Hispanic team did not measure up and Clemente’s team was down after losing to Nigeria (2-3) and drawing against Paraguay (0-0). The win against Bulgaria (6-1) was useless.

In South Korea and Japan 2002, with José Antonio Camacho at the helm of La Roja, Spain was cut off in the quarterfinals by one of the hosts, South Korea, on penalties (5-3). Regulation time had ended 0-0 and Spain saw Egyptian referee Gamal Al-Ghandour disallow up to three goals that seemed legal.

Fateful last minutes against France

In Germany 2006 Luis Aragonés’s pupils reached the round of 16, biting the dust against France (1-3) in the final stretch of the clash with goals from Patrick Vieira (83 ‘) and Zinédine Zidane (90 + 2).

Four years later, in South Africa 2010, Spain achieved its greatest glory by proclaiming itself world champion on July 11 at the Soccer City stadium in Johannesburg. He defeated the Netherlands in the final (1-0) with a goal from Barcelona’s Andrés Iniesta in extra time, a historic goal that Fuentealbilla’s goalkeeper dedicated to his friend Dani Jarque, who died a year ago (August 8, 2009) in Florence. victim of asystole.

The champion, under the baton of Vicente del Bosque, had a fleeting step for Brazil 2014 and was knocked down in the group stage after being swept by the Netherlands (1-5) in Salvador de Bahía and Chile (0-2) in Maracaná. The triumph against Australia (3-0) in Curitiba made up the Hispanic passage through Brazil.

And in the last World Cup event, Russia 2018, the Spain of Fernando Hierro -who took over the bench after the grotesque situation experienced with Julen Lopetegui- did not make it past the round of 16. They fell to the hosts on penalties (3-4). Koke and Iago Aspas missed two of the Red’s five pitches.