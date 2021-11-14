[*]

11/14/2021 at 10:01 CET

Luis Enrique’s Spain faces a key match against Sweden on the last day of the group stage of the qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. He will do it as a local, a situation that is especially favorable to him: has a total of 60 consecutive games since 1934 without losing.

The national team, which would be worth a draw against the Scandinavian team to be in the next World Cup event, leads with Brazil (60) as the team that has chained the most games without losing at home, ahead of Italy (58), Mexico (51), Russia (50) and Cameroon (43). From the list that makes up the top 6, the only ones that continue with the current streak are Spain (1934), Brazil (1954), Italy (1934) and Cameroon (1980).

Most consecutive games without losing at home in World Cup Qualifiers: 60 Spain 🇪🇸 (1934-2021 *)

60 Brazil 🇧🇷 (1954-2021 *)

58 Italy 🇮🇹 (1934-2021 *)

51 Mexico 🇲🇽 (1934-2001)

50 Russia / USSR 🇷🇺 (1957-2009)

43 Cameroon 🇨🇲 (1980-2021 *) [*] streaks still in effect – MisterChip (Alexis) (@ 2010MisterChip) November 12, 2021

The team now led by Luis Enrique will play a life or death match against Sweden at the La Cartuja Stadium: if they do not lose they will be at the Qatar 2022 World Cup together with Qatar (host), Germany, Denmark and Brazil, the only teams already classified so far. Spain are favorites after making good the stumble of Janne Anderson’s team in Georgia by defeating Greece on the penultimate date.

Spain, among the favorites for the title

The selection has lived a particularly sweet 2021 and its growth under the hand of Luis Enrique has been total: it reached the semifinals of the Eurocup and, barring a catastrophe, it will be in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. The forecasts place it in the second step along with other teams such as England, Italy or Argentina and behind the two great favorites: Brazil and France.

Spain is currently the group leader with 16 points, one more than Sweden. She has five victories, one draw and one defeat, as well as 14 goals for and five against, so far and she is the great contender for first place: she plays at home and it would be worth the draw. The Scandinavians, on the other hand, should play the new play-off, where they will play up to two roundtrip heats to be in Qatar 2022.