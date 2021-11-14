11/14/2021

On at 23:08 CET

Jordi Gil – Sevilla (Special Envoy)

Spain will be back in a World Cup. They will be twelve in a row after a dramatic qualifying phase that ended with a long-suffering victory against Sweden. Morata scored in extremis in a duel in which fear reigned and it cost horrors to finally win the victory, although the point was already worth it.

ESP

SUE

Spain

Unai Simón, Azpilicueta, Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba, Busquets, Gavi (Brais, 88 ‘), Soler (Mikel Merino, 73’), Dani Olmo (Rodri, 88 ‘), De Tomás (Morata, 60’) and Sarabia (Rodrigo Moreno, 60 ‘)

Sweden

Olsen, Krafth (Martin Olsson, 84 ‘), Lindelöf, Nilsson, Augustinsson, Ekdal, Olsson, Fosberg (Svanberg, 63’), Kulusevski (Quasion, 63 ‘), Claesson and Isak (Ibrahimovic, 73’)

Referee

Felix Brych (Germany). TA: Brais (89 ‘) / Krafth (77’), Ibrahimovic (93 ‘)

Incidents

La Cartuja Stadium (Seville), 51,844 spectators

Luis Enrique opted for a very recognizable eleven with the presence of Raúl de Tomás in the lead for Morata as the most striking element. A team called to have control with Busquets and Gavi, while Carlos Soler he stood in the other interior. An approach that served to have the ball, play a lot, but with little depth.

Gavi was once again the most determined footballer and capable of breaking lines with his snatches. One of his dribbles in the race even caused the stands to chant his name. The blaugrana is a footballer who is enthusiastic about his dynamism and quality.

Spain collided, predictably, against a rocky Sweden behind which he could only hurt with a shot from Sarabia skimming the post. For their part, the Swedes did not despair thinking that their opportunity would come. Yes it was in the first half through the same player, Forsberg.

The blond midfielder stroked the goal with two very clear chances. Nobody could stop him for a shot licking the wood and a subsequent volley also went by a few centimeters.

La Roja could not be satisfied with the plan to control the ball or in any counter it would have a bad time. However, Luis Enrique failed to correct this trend at halftime and the match continued under the same defeats. Control and Sweden crouched looking for their moment.

Sweden disturbed

A bad ball out of Azpilicueta caused a great scare, although Isak defined badly. On the other side, La Roja had a timid approach with a header after a corner from Raúl de Tomás.

Lucho decided to give a blow of effect and gave a blow to Morata and Rodrigo Moreno to have more punch in attackand. The presence of the Juventine forward was noticed and more game was generated inside, although the chances were still not coming.

Sweden burned all its cartridges in the final stretch with the entry of Ibrahimovic. However, Spain ended up hitting on their first shot on goal. Olmo’s shoe that stops Olsen in a hurry and The reject takes advantage of Morata to score at will. La Cartuja exploded and the entire bench, including Luis Enrique, hugged the Madrid striker. The game ended with the goal and the well-deserved party arrived.