ALEJANDRA OLCESE

Updated on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 – 12:22

Energy products became 36% more expensive in Spain in November, compared to the average rise of 28% in the OECD

Teresa Ribera, Second Vice President and Minister of Ecological Transition

The energy price I went up on average a 27.7% in the OECD in the month of November -the last of which the Organization has disclosed data this Tuesday-, being Spain the fifth country that suffered a greater increase in energy prices, 35.9% compared to the same month of 2020.

Only four of the 38 states that make up the OECD were ahead: Norway, with an increase of 84.3%, Netherlands (+ 46.7%), Belgium (+ 46.4%) and Luxembourg (+ 40.7%).

The rise in the price of energy in Spain far exceeds that of the average of the European Union (25.9%) and also that of the Euro zone (27.5%). It is also much higher than that suffered by neighboring countries such as France (22.1%), Germany (22%), Italy (30.9%) or Portugal (14.1%), which is the European exception to the rise in prices.

Our country is thus among the five with the greatest energy price problem, despite the fiscal measures approved by the Government to try to lower the electricity bill.

This position of Spain in the top five could be surpassed even when the OECD incorporates inflation data from December, month in which the CPI in Spain rose to 6.7%, according to the data advanced by the INE that will be confirmed on Friday of this week.

Highest price rise in the OECD since 1996

Generally speaking, prices climbed a 5.8% in November in the average of the countries that make up the OECD, the biggest rise in the last 25 years, Y Spain registered a rebound in the prices of the 5.5% that month.

According to the data at the end of November released this Tuesday by the Organization, the price increase that occurred in the OECD in November was highest since 1996, with an especially high increase in U.S, where prices increased by 6.2%.

In that country, faced with high inflation, the Federal Reserve (the Fed, its central bank) has already warned that it will see “justified “advance a rise in interest rates if prices stay that high.

In the euro zone, prices stood at 5% in December, which closed the year 2021 with an average inflation of 2.6%.

By 2022, institutions forecast even higher average inflation, which could lead to European Central Bank (ECB) to start considering a tightening of monetary policy as of 2023.

“We understand that rising prices are a concern for many people and we take that concern very seriously“Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, declared this morning at the replacement ceremony at the top of the German Bundesbank.” But people can trust that our commitment to price stability is unwavering, which is fundamental for the firm anchoring of inflation expectations and for confidence in the currency, “he added.

