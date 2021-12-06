Updated on Monday, December 6, 2021 – 16:48

The relationship between the weight of taxes and Social Security contributions and the size of the economy increased by 1.9 percentage points, the largest increase among the 38 member countries of the OECD.

The First Vice President of the Government and Minister of Economy, Nadia Calvio, the Second Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Daz, and the Minister of Finance, Mara Jess Montero last Wednesday, in Congress.JUAN CARLOS HIDALGOEFE

Spain was the country of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) where the fiscal pressure registered a greater increase during 2020, mainly as a consequence of the collapse of the GDP registered due to the Covid pandemic, as reported by the institution.

According to data from the annual report on tax revenue published this Monday by the ‘think tank’ of advanced economies, the relationship between the weight of taxes and Social Security contributions and the size of the economy increased in the case of Spain in 1.9 percentage points, the largest rise among the 38 OECD member countries, although data was only available for 36 economies.

Behind Spain, the largest increase in fiscal pressure among OECD countries in 2020 corresponded to Mexico, with an annual increase of 1.6 percentage points, while the largest drop was registered in Ireland, with a decrease of 1 , 7 percentage points, followed by Chile (-1.6) and Norway (1.3).

A total of 20 of the 36 OECD countries whose data were available registered an increase in fiscal pressure in 2020, while in 16 countries a decrease was observed, including 13 members where the decrease was less than a percentage point.

In the case of Spain, the OECD explains this upward trend in fiscal pressure because the country “experienced the largest drop in nominal GDP and a lower drop in nominal tax revenue.”

Thus, in 2020 Spain’s fiscal pressure stood at 36.6%, compared to 34.7% in 2019, thus exceeding the 33.5% average in the OECD, where the weight of taxes increased. one tenth compared to the previous year.

Thus, since 2000 the fiscal pressure in Spain has increased by 3.6 percentage points, which is six times more than the 0.6% increase observed on average among OECD economies.

Despite exceeding the OECD average, Spain was in fourteenth position among the 36 countries of the organization whose data were available, when in 2019 it ranked twentieth.

On the other hand, taking the year 2019 as a reference, the OECD estimates that the greatest weight in the country’s tax revenue corresponded to contributions to Social Security, with 35.3%, compared to the average of 25.9% for the OECD, while personal income taxes amounted to 22.7%, compared to 23.5% on average in the organization.

In the case of corporate tax, the weight of this tax in Spain’s tax collection was 6%, compared to the 9.6% average for the OECD, while the contribution of property taxes in Spain represented 7.1% of revenue, compared to 5.5% of the OECD average.

On the other hand, the VAT contribution stood at 18.7% in Spain, below the 20.3% of the international organization and the weight of the other taxes on consumption was 10.2%, compared to 12%. , 3% of the OECD average.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more