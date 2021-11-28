11/28/2021

The Spanish basketball team will look for its second victory this Monday (8:30 p.m.) at the Olivo Arena in Jaén, with the support of 5,000 fans. in qualifying for the 2023 World Cup against Georgia, his main rival in Group G and with faces known for playing in the Endesa League.

The combined of Sergio Scariolo, who on the first day beat North Macedonia with authority in Skopje by 65-94, wants to take a decisive step against a rival with players consolidated by their experience in the ACB, such as guard Thaddeus McFadden (UCAM Murcia) the wing -Pivot Beqa Burjanadze (Coosur Betis) and the 2.17 meter center Giorgi Shermadini (Lenovo Tenerife)

This important trio of players is joined by the star of the team, CSKA Moscow power forward Tornike Shengelia, which, when he signed for the Russian team, was authorized to participate in the qualifying windows for the next World Cup, which will be played in 2023 in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan.

All four Georgia players left their calling cards in the 88-83 win over Ukraine, with 27 points from McFadden, 23 from Shermadini and 16 from Shengelia, while Burjanadze contributed 11.

The Spanish team is clear that must deactivate the Georgian figures to take a decisive step on the second day qualifying for the World Cup, against an opponent who will also be measured in the European Championship to be played in September 2022 in the Czech Republic, Georgia and Italy, in a group completed by Bulgaria, Russia and Belgium.

They only met once

Spain and Georgia have only met in one official match, at the 2013 Eurobasket in Celje (Ljubiana), and concluded with a clear 83-59 Spanish victory (41-29 at halftime).

Ricky Rubio (16 points and 3 assists), Sergio Rodríguez (15 points with 3 triples) and Llull (with another 3 3-point baskets) presented excellent numbers in that only antecedent against Georgia, with Marc Gasol and Xavi Rey as the team’s top rebounders, with 8 each.

The Georgian team played three of the players who were present in the victory against Ukraine on Friday: Shermadini (10 points), Burjanadze (2) and Otra Pkhakdze, who against the Ukrainians did not take to the court.

None of the Spanish protagonists of that match are in Jaén, since the 2013 Eurobasket was played by Pablo Aguilar, Rudy Fernández, Sergio Rodríguez, Xavi Rey, Jose Calderón, Ricky Rubio, Víctor Claver, Fernando San Emeterio, Sergio Llull, Marc Gasol , Germán Gebriel and Alex Mumbrú.

Scariolo warns of Georgia’s potential

Sergio Scariolo He admitted that the game against Georgia will be marked by the “demands of the rival and their powerful inner game”, although he trusts that his players will translate the work done in the training sessions on the court.

The Italian coach, in statements to the official media of the Royal Spanish Basketball Federation at the end of the training session, assured that the triangle formed by Beqa Burjanadze, who plays for Betis, Giorgi Shermadini, at Lenovo Tenerife, and Tornike Shengelia, at CSKA Moscow, “It is very powerful and we will have to work to deactivate that inner game with good defense and attack.”

In addition, Scariolo recognized that Georgia has an important weapon in the outside game such as Thaddeus McFadden, “A player who alone wins games because of his scoring facility.”

The coach, however, expects the best from his team and that, by playing at home, they will have “the support of a hobby, such as the Jaén, who will support us in the moments of the match, which we will surely have”.