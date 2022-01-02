01/02/2022

09:15 CET

FJ Benito

66% of the Spanish territory is currently in the process of erosion, especially in the southeast, but also increasingly inland. Nature takes a thousand years to create two centimeters of soil thickness, but Spain loses those two centimeters every twenty years.

30% of the Spanish surface, about 15 million hectares, is subjected to serious or very serious processes of water erosion, while another 24% is exposed to moderate erosion, according to the data collected by the Almeria researcher José Javier Matamala, of the Spanish College of Geologists.

Extrapolating these figures, it can be stated that, of the 52 million hectares that Spanish territory occupiesApproximately 66%, that is, 34 million hectares, are affected by important erosive processes which are leading to a progressive and alarming desertification, according to data from the Government’s Spanish Program against Desertification.

Some 1,500 million tons of soil are lost by erosion annually in Spain, which is to say that 3,000 tons of soil are destroyed every minute. If one takes into account that in the generation of a couple of centimeters of soil thickness, nature invests 1,000 years and that, according to some soil scientists, our country loses a millimeter of soil every year, it can be deduced that currently its regeneration capacity is 20 times less than its loss.

Desertification risk map | Government of Spain

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), healthy soils not only provide the basis for food, fuel, fiber and medical products, but are also essential for ecosystems and play a critical role in the carbon cycle, storing and filtering water. Hence, the advance of soil erosion processes can seriously aggravate a problem that is difficult to solve.

To the problem of the lack of rain, fires and erosion, the Ministry adds the projections of climate change, with more aridity and increased temperatures. All this will multiply the desertification process, understood as land degradation, until 2040. The technicians who have prepared the report warn that the advance of aridity can affect the water supply of the trees, which would limit the carbon fixation capacity that characterizes plants.

The serious situation of the Levant

Desertification is exacerbated in the Levant due to the crisis that is shaking agriculture, due to low prices, the lack of water in sufficient quantity and quality and the absence of generational change, which causes the disappearance of professional farmers, as he underlines Lorenzo Chinchilla economist and technician of the agrarian organization Asaja.

According to the data of this entity, Provinces with Alicante have lost 50,000 hectares of crops so far this century, going from 180,000 in production in 2000 to 129,900 with which 2020 closed. A process that, paradoxically, slowed down a bit in 2020 (the cultivated area fell by 1% compared to 2019) due to a greater demand for products in Europe and a kind of ‘boom’ of citrus, which replaced the hundreds of vines ripped off.

The desert advances in Spain | .

Chinchilla considers several factors key to explain the increase in desertification. “It is clear that it rains less, well the Mediterranean also has a structural deficit of lack of water, because while in Spain it rains 400 liters / m² on average per year, in Alicante province we are at 200 liters / m². Water is expensive and prices are low, so farms are no longer profitable, which explains the abandonment of farmland & rdquor ;.

The economist and technician from Asaja also points out that the CAP aid for the maintenance of tree crops has been insufficient and “the roots of the trees are essential to sustain the soil and not lose it,” he stresses.

The progress suffered by the desertification process in provinces such as Alicante, where in the last 20 years 40% of the fertile soil has been lost, consolidates this province as the second in Spain after Almería (70%) where the problem of erosion is greater. This does not prevent, however, that the dramatic situation also begins to move towards the north of Spain.

According to a report by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition, more than a third of Alicante is in a situation of significant risk of loss of arable land.

The National Action Program against Desertification warns that 94,360 hectares are affected by the process and another 89,989 in very high danger, which adds up to about 40% of the total 581,000 hectares of surface that Alicante has.

Drought in Orihuela (Alicante) | .

The areas with a higher risk situation are the coastline of the Marina Baixa, the interior of l’Alacantí and the entire Alto and Medio Vinalopó. These areas correspond to the location of overexploited aquifers and in which the water level is 400 and 500 meters deep.

Confluence of factors

Regarding the ecological factors that accelerate desertification in the Mediterranean, the uncontrolled extraction of groundwater, forest fires and the carry-over of materials after a flood They help to accelerate a process that the drought has aggravated in the last decade.

The drought has already caused, according to the pluviometric records managed by the Laboratory of Climatology of the University of Alicante, that there is an area of ​​eastern Spain that records rainfall data similar to those of the Sahel, the area inhabited between the Sahara and the border of the Sudan savanna, where rainfall is 120 liters per square meter per year.

The following situations that converge in large areas of Spain and the Mediterranean region favor desertification processes:

one.Semi-arid climate in large areas, seasonal droughts, extreme variability of rainfall and sudden high intensity rains

two.Poor soils cwith a marked tendency to erosion

3.Uneven relief, with steep slopes and highly diversified landscapes

Four.Forest cover losses from repeated forest fires

5.Crisis in traditional agriculture, with the consequent abandonment of land and water conservation structures.

6.Occasional unsustainable exploitation of water resources underground, chemical contamination and salinization of aquifers.

7.Concentration of economic activity in coastal areas as a result of urban growth, industrial activities, tourism and irrigated agriculture, which exerts intense pressure on the natural resources of the coastline.

The combination of factors and processes such as aridity, drought, erosion, forest fires, overexploitation of aquifers, etc., gives rise to the different landscapes or typical scenarios of desertification in Spain.

Reference article: https://www.mapa.gob.es/es/desarrollo-rural/temas/politica-forestal/desertificacion-restauracion-forestal/lucha-contra-la-desertificacion/lch_espana.aspx