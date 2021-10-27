Updated on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 – 16:59

Teresa Ribera claims to have received a “total guarantee” in Algiers, a month after Albares said the same

The Third Vice President, Teresa Ribera, and the Algerian Minister of Energy, Mohamed Arkab

Spain definitely loses what was its first gas pipeline and the one with the greatest supply capacity for now: the so-called GME (Maghreb-Europe) that runs through Morocco. This is what the third vice president has admitted, Teresa Ribera, after his lightning visit to Algiers, although he has assured that this does not imply gas supply problems to Spain. “The contractual relationship for the Maghreb gas pipeline expires on October 31,” confirmed Ribera, ruling out extensions, but has played down the importance because he sees ways to fill the void left by this strategic infrastructure. “Not only has the total guarantee been made explicit with respect to the supply volumes agreed today, but the openness to study an increase in demand from Spain, “said the minister, who went to the Algerian capital four days before the expiration of the gas pipeline concession.

The State thus loses a supply route in the midst of the gas crisis and at a time when other European countries, such as Germany, reinforce the purchase of this source of energy by gas pipeline as it is considered a much safer route than by methane tankers. Only the direct gas pipeline with Morocco remains, the so-called Medgaz, which is going to be strengthened, but which does not yet reach the capacity of the one that crosses Morocco. The latter contributed recently about 4 bcm (4,000 million cubic meters) but its capacity is much higher in the event of a crisis.

The most immediate problem is whether, as is happening in the current gas crisis, it is necessary for Spain to increase demand this winter without already having one of its connections. In this scenario, Ribera has affirmed that the Algerian Government is willing to evaluate how to meet this need of Spain and that there is still a “schedule to be specified” which, in any case, has admitted that it will be “liquefied natural gas”, that is to say, boat. The country thus remains at the expense of the “guarantees” offered by Algeria. The call for tranquility in Ribera comes a month after another similar one from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jos Manuel Albares, also on a lightning visit to Algiers to save the supply.

The outcome occurs despite the fact that the Spanish Government assured that the decision taken on the closure of the gas pipeline was not yet in place. It has been confirmed what the Algerian president declared, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, a few weeks ago. “We no longer need the gas pipeline Maghreb Europe to supply Spain, “he stated in reference to the infrastructure that crosses Morocco and that supplies up to 15% of the gas that Spain consumes as published in this newspaper on the 17th. He already said then that if there is any fault we have agreed with our Spanish friends to be done by boat.

Ribera met this morning with Mohamed Arkab, Minister of Energy and Mines of Algeria. The latter has assured that the conversation has been “serene” and has shown a willingness to agree on “the way to proceed” in case Spain needs more gas. He described the relationship as “very good” in a brief statement to the media in Algiers and assured that if there are more gas needs “we can satisfy them.”

“Thank you for your support,” Ribera replied in correct French. “It is a scheduled visit and it has been delayed too long,” he justified. “They have given us guarantees to honor the contracts of the Algerian and Spanish companies,” reiterated the vice president, who has not commented at what price any eventual Spanish demand will now be completed to Algeria.

Worse still is Morocco, which the diplomatic crisis with Algeria last August costs a safe gas supply route, since it retains a part of the exported to Spain.

