Betfair

Once Euro 2020 was over, which ended with Italy’s victory on penalties against the host of the tournament at Wembley, it was time to put the spotlight on the next great national team tournament, the Qatar 2022 World Cup. which will be held on this occasion on the atypical date of November 21 to December 18 of that same year.

In the absence of less than 500 days for the start of the championship, heThe main favorite ahead of all teams, it is still the reigning champion of the tournament, the French team, a finalist in the UEFA Nations League together with Spain. It seems, according to Betfair forecasts, his hit against Switzerland in the quarterfinals of this European Championship and his last draws does not matter much, since the selection led by Mbappé, Benzema and Griezmann lead the predictions with a share of 6.5 per euro per euro bet.

Of course, for the moment the French bench, despite the fact that Zidane’s shadow continues to be lengthened for a possible relief, and that the figure of Deschamps is quite questioned after the elimination of France in the European Championship, he will have to wait to see another coach, since the president of the French Federation, Noël Le Graët, ratified Deschamps in the position in July at least until the end of the next World Cup.

In second place, from the list of favorites to win the highest national team tournament, appears the current finalist of the Copa América, and five-time world champion, Brazil. The history in the World Cups and its cast of good footballers place it very close to the two-time world champion, France, with a fee of € 7 per euro wagered.

Argentina, far from the favorites

If we continue to list the favorites to qualify for the next World Cup in Qatar in 2022, we will not find the current European champion, Italy, nor the current champion of the Copa América, Argentina.. We would have to go down to eighth position to find, with a € 12 fee, to the team led by Leo Messi. According to Betfair forecasts, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner would be left without the most important title of his career, although who knows if four years later and at 38 he could get it. Speaking of Leo Messi you can never say that something is impossible.

And if not, that they also tell Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, who with almost 37 years the first and 34 the second, have managed to lift the second European Championship in Italy in their history. Of course, according to the forecasts, it seems that the feat of Italy, and more after the setback against Spain, in the next World Cup seems more difficult to achieve its goal. Despite the great game played out in the current Euro 2020, the predictions place it fifth in the ranking with a 10.0 share and an implicit probability of 10%.

An optimism in Spain that grows and grows

Among the current champions of the continental tournaments, two teams such as the English and the Spanish slip into the predictions. The first, current finalist of the Eurocup and holder of a World Cup in 66, is third with a share of 8.5. Spain for its part, and after its great victory in Italy in the Nations League, is fourth with a share of € 9.5 per euro bet and an implicit probability of 10%, beating Germany, Italy, Argentina or Portugal. After falling to sixth place after finishing in the Eurocup, the last match of Luis Enrique’s team generates a lot of faith in bettors so that, at least, the red one reaches the semis in Qatar 2022.