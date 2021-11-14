11/14/2021 at 20:20 CET

.

The Spanish women’s team achieved their second consecutive victory on their way to the Eurobasket, in the Miguel Méndez’s first match on Spanish soil as national coach, played this Sunday in Almería, with a landslide victory against Romania (107-52).

ESP

RUM

SPAIN, 107

(29 + 22 + 24 + 37): Maite Cazorla (6), Alba Torrens (6), María Conde (21), Irati Etxarri (21) and Raquel Carrera (10) -starting five-, Silvia Domínguez (6), Leticia Romero (8), Leonor Rodríguez (8), Queralt Casas (5), Paula Ginzo (10) and Laura Quevedo (6).

ROMANIA, 52

(19 + 8 + 7 + 18): Ioana Ghizila (14), Florina Gabriela Stanici (16), Marta Fodor (-), Dora Ardelean (7) and Nicolett Orban (-) -starting five-, Carla Popescu (-) , Bianca Maria Fota (-), Stefania Catinean (-), Katy Armanu (-), Alexandra Ghita (4), Anisia Croitoru (2) and Alina Podar (9).

REFEREES

Amel Dahra (France), Silvia Marziali (Italy) and Alexandre Maret (France).

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the second day of Group C of the qualifying phase for the women’s Eurobasket 2023 played before xxxx spectators at the Palacio Municipal Juegos Mediterráneos (Almería).

The Spanish team was clearly superior to its rival, who it only bothered him in the first ten minutes of the game and to whom he subdued with a high level of defense, fast ball circulation, mastery of the inside game and success in the outside shot.

Spain tried to put land in between from the beginning, pressing the ball out and making attacks that ended in balls to the low post, although he was met with the Romanian response from Ardelean and Stanici. After a time-out by Miguel Méndez, the national team raised their defense one point, which allowed them to take a small income.

This, which at the end of the first quarter was five points (24-19), was on the rise at the start of the second, with two triples from Leonor Rodriguez and one of Maria Count and Queralt Casas, and with Paula Ginzo attacking the low post. Spain went over twenty difference (42-21) before the break.

Spain, stepping on the accelerator

Spain had been a roller throughout the second period and after passing through the changing rooms he continued without lifting his foot. Not even with timeouts, Romania managed to cut the pace of the Spanish, whose advantage continued to rise, exceeding 40 in the last quarter with a Stellar Count Maria and finally 50, and even reaching 100 points on the scoreboard, with a triple by Leticia Romero.

María Conde and Irati Etxarri, both with 21 points, were the most outstanding Spanish players leading a team that this Sunday embroidered in Almería and already has two victories in this first phase, being the only team in the group that has achieved two wins and is already the leader.