PABLO R. SUANZES

Correspondent

Brussels

Updated on Monday, December 13, 2021 – 01:01

Calvio’s right-hand man moves to Brussels and the General Director of Economics of the Bank of Spain rises to Frankfurt

The first vice-president, Nadia Calvio, at the last meeting of the Eurogroup European Central Bank The ECB appoints the head of forecasts of the Bank of Spain: appoints scar Arce as new general director of Economics

Last Tuesday, the Ministers of Economy and Finance of the European Union appointed the First Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calvio, as the continent’s candidate to chair the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC, in its acronym). in English), a body that advises and reports to the Board of Governors of the International Monetary Fund. The position does not have a particularly high prestige, it does not give enormous power, and in reality very few will be able to say what it consists of or who is currently presiding over the IMFC, but it is a new sample of Calvio’s ambition and that, unlike most of his predecessors, he has a very clear plan from the day he set foot in the office, to increase Spain’s influence in world economic institutions. Placing as many candidates as possible each time a vacancy opens and betting on all existing forums, such as offering to host the first OECD digital economy meeting.

Aspiring to positions is not something new. Calvio herself, as Luis de Guindos, tried in vain to chair the Eurogroup, and even explored the possibility of being the option of the Old Continent for the presidency of the IMF, when Christine Lagarde moved from Washington to Frankfurt. Likewise, within the agenda of a country there is always placing pieces. But the vice president is proving especially active and successful. Just a few months ago, Carlos San Basilio, He left his post as Secretary of the Treasury to go to London, to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. And this Thursday the ministry announced that Isabel riaoCalvio’s right-hand man for all European issues, she was also leaving the ministry to become director general of Competitiveness and Trade at the Council of the European Union.

Riao, with extensive experience in Brussels and who over the years has dealt first-hand with all the negotiations with the EU, especially the recovery plans to obtain Community funds, occupy “a position of great interest for being the highest level within the administration European Union and with a special responsibility in coordinating a Council that addresses strategic issues for Spain “, explains the ministry in its farewell.

In Brussels, there has been the feeling for years that Spain is playing below its possibilities and that it does not have the ability of some of its partners to place nationals in the most relevant places, especially when it comes to economic issues. Calvio, until recently general director of the European Commission, knows this well. In 2019 the possibility of a Spaniard occupying the Economic Affairs portfolio in the Commission was considered, but the chair went to the former Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, While Josep Borrell, who longed for precisely that last position before retiring, was elected High Representative for Foreign Policy.

In a first step, there were not as many Spaniards in the cabinets as would have been desired, but little by little, after the initial wave, that deficit has been corrected. Two months ago, an official from the Ministry of Economy, Juan Antona, joined the Gentiloni team, a permanent ally of Calvio and a socialist like her. And there are already at least two others, Mirzha de Manuel and Alexandro Canzos in the vice-presidents’ cabinets Dombrovskis and Vestager, responsible for Economy and Trade and Competition respectively. In addition to Luca caudet, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Commissioner Thierry Breton, in charge of the Internal Market.

The flank in Brussels is reasonably ‘covered’, now also with Riao on the Council. And this week it was also known that the general director of economics and statistics of the Bank of Spain, scar Maple, has been chosen as General Director of Economics of the European Central Bank, a unit with 120 technicians under his charge. A department that, like the IMFC that Calvio aspires to preside, advises on policies and provides support for meetings, in this case the monetary policy meetings of the governing bodies of the ECB.

The Vice President knows that 2022 is a key year for global economic governance. Having economists and technicians with Spanish passports does not suppose anything per se, but she is aware that the debate is generated at all levels and that for too long the voice of certain countries, and certain schools of thought, have been second. place. The battle is often lost by default and that is why it is vital that there are voices wherever debates are raised, agendas are prepared. In the IMF, the World Bank, the Commission, the Council, the European Parliament, the ECB or the OECD. Either to talk about recovery plans, labor reform, possible increases in interest rates, inflation or the future of fiscal rules.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more