The president of Venezuela proposes a regional digital currency that competes with the dollar.

In Chile, victims of the Castro fire receive donations in bitcoin.

The week that just ended was filled with news related to the adoption and regulations for bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies. Among the most prominent, we find the legislative stalemate around BTC in Argentina, while Paraguay advanced in the approval of a law to regulate this industry and Spain seeks to join the European Central Bank’s analysis of the digital euro.

As we reviewed this weekend, the growth of Bitcoin’s Lightning payment channel network does not seem to be reflected in the South American region. Only 0.8% of the public nodes of this network are located in the countries of the area.

But if you want to know the rest of the outstanding news of this week in Spanish-speaking countries, then the CriptoNoticias newsletter with the news related to bitcoin and cryptocurrencies:

Argentina

We began the journey with Argentina, answering a question that the end of this year is approaching: what happened to the proposals to regulate bitcoin? The answer is simple: there was no progress, despite the fact that a total of three bills were presented.

Meanwhile, the Argentine Chamber of Fintech published a document with its ideas for a potential regulation of the cryptocurrency. In his opinion, It should be in line with the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

This week, the deputy Javier Milei (who has spoken in favor of Bitcoin this year) had his first participation in the Chamber of Deputies. There, Milei fervently opposed the financial plan presented by the government for next year. “Immoral,” “a disaster,” or “obsolete” were some of the terms he used against the proposal.

The week was also marked by the visit of the Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, whose arrival generated a lot of interest among Argentines.

Perhaps the best known Argentine rock band in the world, Soda Stereo, also jumped on the train of non-expendable tokens (NFT). Those who bought any of the NFTs that they put up for sale would have the possibility of attending the dates of their tour «Total Thanks».

chili

The NGO Bitcoin Chile started a campaign of donations with bitcoin for the benefit of the almost 400 victims that left the fire in the city of Castro, in Chiloé. Donations are collected using the payment processor BTCPay Server and can be made on the Bitcoin network or its solution for instant payments, Lightning Network.

Donations are made through the

payment processor BTCPay Server.

Source: BTCPay Server.

The Savior

This week, it was announced that the creators of the Bitcoin Beach Wallet, used by the El Zonte community in El Salvador, obtained a financing of about 3 million dollars.

On the other hand, we find the Argentine company Lemon Cash, an exchange that has gained a lot of ground this year. The company decided to delegate custody of its cryptocurrencies to the company Lanin Pay, licensed in El Salvador, and thus avoid being forced to report the movements of its users to the Argentine tax control bodies.

Spain

The Congress of Spain approved a proposal for the government promote progress in the digital euro and get involved through the Bank of Spain in this initiative, which is analyzed by the Central Bank of Europe.

Spanish Christmas will have a bitcoin stamp, with the initiative launched by the Bitnovo exchange: the idea is for people to donate toys to brighten the holidays to low-income children. In return, the exchange will deliver BTC to donors.

Mexico

After expressing his interest for a time, the Mexican businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego did it: his international trade company, Elektra accepts payments with BTC after an alliance with the BitPay processor.

Elektra incorporated bitcoin payments through the BitPay processor. Source: elektra.com.mx.

On less positive notes, we find the report by Luis Corrons, Avast Software cybersecurity evangelist, who says that: in 2021, ransomware attacks increased 127% throughout Mexico.

Paraguay

Paraguay took another step towards the regulation of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. This week, the Senate approved a bill that seeks fiscal, legal and financial guarantees for businesses in this industry. However, the Law still needs to be approved by the Chamber of Deputies and regulated by the Executive Power for it to enter into force.

For its part, the Central Bank of Paraguay issued a statement warning the population about the use of cryptocurrencies. In the text, the institution referred to market volatility and the fact that these digital assets do not have legal tender in the South American country, although the possibility of implementing a central bank digital currency (CBDC, for its acronym) is being analyzed. in English).

Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro wants a digital currency that may eventually replace the US dollar in the region. It is SUCRE, a proposal dating from 2009 and that would be converted into a digital currency that would apply in countries such as Bolivia, Cuba, Ecuador, Nicaragua or Uruguay, among other member countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA ).

In Carabobo state, central Venezuelan region, A gang of suspected cryptocurrency scammers was dismantled. According to police information, the detainees are part of a company in the cryptocurrency industry in the country and were registered with the National Superintendence of Crypto Assets and Related Activities (SUNACRIP).

Events of the week

Among the events related to bitcoin, cryptocurrencies and blockchains in the region for this week, the following stand out in the CriptoNoticias calendar:

Monday, December 20: “Digital currencies”, organized by Web3 Latam. Tuesday, December 21: “DeFi Nation”, event organized by Web3 Latam. Wednesday, December 22: “NFT’s”. Organized by web3 Latam. Thursday, December 23: “Introductory talk to Bitcoin and Blockchain”, by the NGO Bitcoin Argentina. Friday, December 24: “Blockchain x Social Impact”, by Web3 Latam.

