3.3 million foreigners arrived in November

Tourists enjoy a sunny day with high temperatures on the beach of La Concha de San SebastinJuan HerreroEFE

The lifting of travel restrictions in late summer has meant that Spain live an untimely summer in autumn, at least when it comes to international tourism. If the summer months were saved by domestic demand, the Spanish, in October and November have been international tourists.

October marked the best month of the entire pandemic, with more than five million foreign arrivals, while in November the figure reached 3.3 million, according to the figures published today by Frontur, the survey of movements in borders of the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Regarding spending, the Egatur survey published today shows that 3,748 million euros were left in November. In the same month of 2019 there were more than 5,000, which means that more than 80% of the expense has been recovered in that month. So far this year, 31,272 million euros have been entered, which is a third of the 91,000 million in 2019.

November also shows a positive data and it is that average spending per tourist grows compared to 2019. They are 1119 euros per tourist, compared to 1086 in 2019. A large part of the tourism sector defends that the way to measure tourism growth should be spending data, and not so much that of arrivals.

So far this year there are more than 28 million of international tourists who have passed through our country, which means that we have already recovered (in the absence of knowing the arrivals in December) one in three foreign tourists who visited us before the pandemic.

Without micron

Keep in mind that in October neither in november micron was not so present and we must see the impact of the new restrictions in the different countries and the increase in infections in the December data.

“The uncertainty associated with the new wave could delay the recovery of the prepandemic levels in international tourism, which will depend on their duration as we have seen in previous waves “, stated Reyes Maroto, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

Although the pre-Covid figures are not even close, in October and November more foreigners arrived in our country than in all of 2020. Not counting from January to March, when the pandemic had not broken out, Spain received just over eight million and a half of international tourists, which are those who have arrived between the months of October and November of this 2021.

According to Reyes Maroto, calculate a total of international tourist arrivals in the fourth quarter of 2021 between 10.2 and 10.6 million, “which represents between 62% and 64% of those received in the same period of 2019”. In 2019, more than 83 million international tourists arrived in our country.

Part of that momentum in the October-November recovery It is due to the return of the British, our main source market. In November, the United Kingdom again led the arrivals podium, with 597,458 tourists, (17.8% of the total), followed by France, with 496,579 tourists, and Germany, with 479,403 tourists.

The main destination for foreign visitors was the Canary Islands, which received one million foreign visitors, three out of ten who visited us.

