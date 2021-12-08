12/08/2021 at 12:42 CET

.

Spain surpasses Australia and regains second place in the FIBA ​​world ranking, after the update after the November ‘windows’.

With the United States practically unattainable, Spain ends one more year as the second world power after regaining the position that Australia took from it last March.

After the Olympic Games and the ‘windows’, Spain is again second in the world and first in the European ranking, ahead of France, Belgium, Turkey and Serbia.

Unlike the men’s ranking, the Top 10 for women include, in addition to the United States, Australia and Canada, two Asian countries -China and Japan- and only five Europeans.

FIBA Women’s World Ranking

1. United States 829.3

2. SPAIN 685.8

3. Australia 676.8

4. Canada 659.5

5. France 645.3

6. Belgium 642.4

7. China 618.2

8. Japan 611.4

9. Turkey 590.6

10. Serbia 589.9.