The Spanish Government has shown its rejection of including nuclear energy and natural gas generation in the classification table of ‘green’ options within the community framework, as proposed by the European Commission (EC).

“Regardless of whether investments can continue to be made in one or the other, we consider that they are not green or sustainable energies“, stresses the Vice President and Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera.

As highlighted by the Department directed by Ribera, Spain is “strong advocate” of green taxonomy as a key instrument to have common references that can be used by investors to achieve the decarbonization of the economy and reach climate neutrality by 2050, but considers that, within this objective, “admitting nuclear and natural gas as part of the European green taxonomy would be a step backwards”. “It makes no sense and sends the wrong signals for the energy transition of the whole of the EU,” he adds.

Spain admits that both nuclear energy and natural gas have a role to play in the transition, but “limited in time”, therefore, in his opinion, “they should be treated separately and not as green, where there are other key energies for decarbonization and without risk or environmental damage.”

Scientific evidence

According to the regulatory framework provided in the European Green Deal, the green taxonomy regulation aims to guide national and international companies and investors in their decarbonization plans, identifying environmentally sustainable activities and economic sectors that contribute to the reduction of CO2, methane and other gases that cause climate change. It also aims to help channel these investments towards those sectors essential to achieve the goal of climate neutrality in 2050.

Spain considers that, to meet these objectives, the taxonomy must be “credible, useful and based on scientific evidence”. In this sense, the key to considering an economic activity, sector or technology ‘green’ is, according to the Ministry, its “substantial contribution to the main environmental goals of the EU, such as mitigating climate change”, among others, while also respecting the principle of not causing significant environmental damage (Do Not Significant Harm).

“Methane emissions from natural gas generation and the issue of nuclear energy waste call into question the inclusion of both technologies within the EU’s green taxonomy,” says Ecological Transition, which states that including both in the green taxonomy assumes “a wrong signal for financial markets and it does not provide the necessary clarity to focus capital flows towards the decarbonized, resilient and sustainable economy envisaged in the European Green Deal. “