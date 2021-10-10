10/10/2021 at 8:15 AM CEST

Luis Enrique’s Spain will play in the UEFA Nations League final against the current world champion, Didier Deschamps’ France. The French, with their powerful trident formed by Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema, are slightly favorites due to their status as world champion and despite their poor performance in the last European Championship, where they fell in the round of 16.

The Spaniards, who most likely they will not be able to count on Ferran Torres, the top scorer in the semifinals, face the final of the novel European competition after unseating the current European champion, Roberto Mancini’s Itala. The Spanish team completed the best match of the Luis Enrique era and put an end to the transalpinos’ unbeaten record after 37 games without losing.

The Gauls, for their part, They got rid of Roberto Martínez’s Belgium after culminating an epic comeback: goals from Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappé and Theo Hernández in the last half hour of play neutralized those from Ferreira Carrasco and Romelu Lukaku.

One loss in the last seven head-to-head matches

Spain has kept France at bay in recent duels: Of the last seven direct confrontations between the two teams, only once did it end with a victory for France. It was in a friendly in September 2014, just after the World Cup in Brazil. The rest have ended with victory (5) or draw (1) for the Spanish team.

The most remembered precedent is, without a doubt, the elimination of Spain to France in the quarterfinals of Euro 2012: the selection then led by Vicente del Bosque got rid of the French team with two goals from Xabi Alonso and reached the semifinals, where got rid of Portugal in the penalty shoot-out and thrashed Italy in the grand final.