12/22/2021 at 7:44 PM CET

The Spanish representation in the 45th International Christmas Race Regatta, which ended this Wednesday in the bay of Palamós (Girona), has achieved victory in six of the eight classes in competition in which 400 sailors from 17 nations took part.

The Christmas Race is the prelude to the Spanish Olympic preparation against the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, with the appointment of the pre-Olympic teams.

The Majorcan María Bover (RCN Palma) and the Canarian Pablo García (RCN Gran Canaria) in the 470 Mixed; Majorcans Marc Mesquida and Ramón Jaume Villanueva in 420; the Tarragona Ricard Castellví (CN Cambrils) in ILCA7 (Standard Laser) and he also shotr Daniel Cardona (CN Arenal) in ILCA6 (Radial Laser) have been the Spanish regastistas who have won the victory in the 45th edition of the event.

They have been joined by the triumphs in the ILCA6F (Female Radial Laser) of the Canary Islands Isabel hernandez (RCN Gran Canaria) and of the Vigo Stella Maris Enríquez and María Núñez (ESP) in the 420 Women.

Only in the ILCA4 class (Laser Radial 4.7) the dominance has been of the Dutch sailors. In the men’s category, Floris Schraffordt won, with a point ahead of the Optimist European champion, Xavier García Ollé (RCN Palma) from Mallorca. In the female category it was done by the young sub16 Signe Brinkert.

In this edition, the triumph in the mixed 470 stands out María Bover and Pablo García Cranfield, champions of Spain, who have defeated one of the best young and world duos formed by the Italians Marco Gradoni, three-time Optimist class world champion, and Alessandra Dubbini, second, and the double junior world runner-up Benedetta Di Salle and Francesco Padovani, third parties.

Another of the Olympic classes, the ILCA7 (Laser Standard), the podium was one hundred percent Spanish with the triumph of the Catalan Ricard Castellví, after a tough fight with the Balearic Pep Cazador (CN Arenal), who dominated the first two days, while Castellví was superior in the last two. Third place went to Mario Plomer (CV Puerto d’Andratx), also from the Balearic Islands.

In the third Olympic class in Palamós, ILCA6 (Female Radial Laser), the Canarian Isabel Hernández ended up beating Cristina Vilariño (CN Arenal) and the Alicante Ascensión Roca de Togores (RCN Torrevieja), who had led in the previous days.

The Manel Albalat special awards, the absolute winner of the Christmas Race, has been for the Catalan Ricard Castellví (Laser Standard) and the Diputació de Girona award, for the first absolute youth, for the Balearic Xavier García Ollé.

Final rankings of the Christmas Race

– 470 Mixed (20 participants)

.one. María Bover / Pablo García (ESP), 31 points

.two. Marco Gradoni / Alessandra Dubini (ITA), 35

.3. Benedetta Di Salle / Francesco Padovani (ITA) 45

– ILCA7 (Laser Standard) (19 participants)

.one. Ricard Castellví (ESP) 14 points

.two. Pep Cazador (ESP) 20

.3. Mario Plomer (ESP) 23

– ILCA6 (Radial Laser) (63 participants)

.one. Daniel Cardona (ESP) 19 points

.two. Daan Boekholt (HOL) 21

.3. Isabel Hernández (ESP) 37 (1st Fem.)

– 420 (94 participants)

.one. Marc Mesquida / Ramon Villanueva (ESP) 24 points

.two. Pau Llibre / Alberto Marsans (ESP) 31

.3. Colin Postel / Louis Arnaud (FRA) 35 …

.7. Stella Maris Enríquez / María Núñez (ESP) 53 (1st Fem.)

– ILCA4 (Laser 4.7) (45 participants)

.one. Floris Schraffordt (HOL) 12 points

.two. Xavier García Ollé (ESP) 13

.two. Tatu Uusitalo (END) 17 …

.7. Signe Brinkert (HOL) 47 (1st Fem).