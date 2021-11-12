11/11/2021 at 20:19 CET

The Spanish women’s basketball team kicked off Miguel Méndez’s stage this Thursday with a victory on the bench and his way to the Eurobasket of Slovenia and Israel in 2023 by beating Hungary 62-66 at home in a match where he lacked fluidity on the offensive plane.

HUN

ESP

HUNGARY, 62

(15 + 13 + 18 + 16): Agnes Studer (4), Reka Lelik (11), Krisztina Raksanyi, Cyesha Goree (15), Bernadett Hatar (22) -starting five-, Livia Gereben, Bernadett Katalin Horvath (6) , Virag Kiss (4) and Nina Daniella Aho.

SPAIN, 66

(14 + 19 + 20 + 13): Silvia Domínguez, Alba Torrens (19), María Conde (16), Raquel Carrera (4), Laura Gil (11) -starting five-, Maite Cazorla (4), Leonor Rodriguez ( 8), Paula Ginzo, Queralt Casas (2) and Irati Etxarri (2).

REFEREES

Kerem Baki (Turkey), Paulina Gajdosz (Poland) and Vladimir Jevtovic (Serbia). They eliminated the Hungarian Krisztina Raksanyi by five fouls (33:50).

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the first round of qualifying Group C for the 2023 Eurobasket played at the Szekszard Varosi Sportcsarnok (Szekszard, Hungary).

The Spanish team faced a very relevant match due to various reasons. The first because the Hungarians are called to be, a priori, the most difficult rival in the group. But it was also not just any appointment so it had the beginning of a new stage, with Miguel Méndez as a coach and without Laia Palau as an international.

And also after the last disappointments of the previous one ‘was Mondelo’. The confrontation began marked by partials in one basket and another, which drew a balanced duel on the court and on the scoreboard. Nevertheless, Spain suffered to specify the launches despite his good defensive performance, staying afloat thanks mainly to free throws.

That dynamic changed in the second quarter, when a more intoned and successful team was seen. A 0-6 start gave tranquility and, despite the fact that Hungary came to equalize the contest, 22-22 was followed by a 0-8 by Torrens and Conde to show power. It seemed then that, to continue in that line, the advantage could be comfortable at rest. But in the end it was only five points (28-33, min 20).

Silvia Domínguez did not score, but distributed five assists

| .

Any hint of restlessness was appeased by the visiting team back on track by leaving again very inspired and achieving an advantage of 12 points (30-42), maximum of the meeting up to that moment.

The Hungarians did not lose face to the fight and returned to three, with less than five minutes to go in the third quarter thanks to a 10-1 run. The Murcian Laura Gil cut the bleeding transforming two free throws and a triple that helped the Spanish to face the decisive ten minutes with seven points over their rivals.

That income was administered by those of Miguel Méndez, responding with his own medicine to the successful attacks of the Hungarian women. That was until six unanswered points left the hosts behind just three, with just over four minutes to go.

Maite Cazorla tries to overcome the Hungarian defense

| .

Spain reacted by getting back into work but when it seemed that they had it on track, a 2 + 1 from Goree brought his to three again, this time with 15 seconds for the conclusion. There was, however, no room for vertigo. And on the free throw line, the Spanish ended up sentencing (62-66).

The next appointment of the Spanish women on their way to the Eurobasket will be on Sunday in Almería against a Romania which has also been imposed in its ‘premiere’ to Iceland by 65-59.