LSergio Scariolo’s Spanish team begins its preparation for the next 2023 World Cup on Monday where the Spanish team defends the title achieved in China in 2019. A team that presents many novelties, because as usual, the players who play in the Euroleague and NBA teams will not be able to be there.

Therefore, in this first window, The selection will have a single player who was proclaimed world champion, Quino Colom, who will also be the captain with his 31 caps and players who have already participated in the Eurobasket windows.

Three players will make their debut as full internationals, Dani Pérez, and Yankuba Sima (BAXI Manresa) and Jaime Pradilla (Valencia).

Concentrates

The team concentrated this Monday in Guadalajara, the usual venue for the preparation of international windows, and they have already carried out the first joint training session under the command of Sergio Scariolo. In this call, Carlos Jiménez debuts as ‘Team Manager’.

The selection will work until Thursday, before traveling to North Macedonia for the first match of this first qualifying window on Friday. The team will return to Spain for the second game, against Georgia, on Monday, 29.

The route to the 2023 World Cup will take Spain to play 12 games against six rivals, three in the first phase and another three in the second. A total of 32 European countries start the fight for one of the 12 places at stake, the 24 that will participate in the Eurobasket 2022 plus the eight pre-classified.

Spain is in Group G together with North Macedonia, Georgia and Ukraine, where they will play six games, all against all. The two matches against Ukraine, the other member of the group, will be played in the second window, in February 2022, specifically on February 24 and 27.

The best three will go to the second phase where they will meet the best three in group H, which is made up of Russia, Italy, the Netherlands and Iceland. and where the results of the first phase will be dragged. The first three of each group in this second phase, will obtain the place for the World Cup.