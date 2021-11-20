11/21/2021 at 00:40 CET

The Spanish roller hockey team was proclaimed European champion this Saturday Portugal after beating France (2-1) in extra time with a goal of Toni Perez who gave the title to the men of Guillem Cabestany.

Spain

Carles Grau, Sergi Panadero, Xavier Barroso, Ignacio Alabart, Pau Bargalló-starting five- Malian, Aragonès, Ferran Font and Toni Pérez.

France

Bonneau, Bruno di Benedetto, Herman, Roberto di Benedetto, Carlo di Benedetto- Audelin, Gefflot, Debrouver, Savreux and Le Berre.

Goals

0-1 M.33 Bruno di Benedetto. 1-1 M. 40 Carballeira. 2-1 M. 58 Toni Pérez.

Pavilion

Pavilhao Multiusos de Paredes. About 800 spectators.

For the second day in a row, Spain beat France. Already made it 3-1 this Friday to close your pass to the finalel in a group stage where they hardly suffered a major shock in their 9-10 loss to Portugal.

A little more than 24 hours later, they saw their faces again in front of the French painting. A couple of games in a row and getting victories was not easy. Spain could be trusted and not take the important duel, the one that gave the title. But he did not fail, although he had to come back to become champion again.

After a first half even with chances for both teams, the scoreboard did not move. In the second 25 minutes, the name of the champion was going to be decided and France was on the verge of defeating the favorite.

First, he notified by Bruno Di Benedetto, but a double intervention by Carles Grau saved Spain. However, shortly after, at minute 34, the same protagonists had reverse luck. Benedetto did not miss and France was placed on the scoreboard with a dangerous 0-1.

Own Benedetto could complicate things even more, but he missed a direct free kick that saved one of the match’s heroes again, Carles grau. The 0-2 would have been a very heavy slab, but it did not come and Spain reacted in time with a penalty that was transformed by César Carballeira, the fourth throughout the championship.

The Spanish goal, in the 41st minute, almost led directly to extra time. In the remaining nine minutes of the crash, only Ferran font was able to give the victory to the Cabestany team. However, he did not hit Bonneau on a direct free-kick either.

It was in the second part of overtime that the moment of ecstasy arrived. Toni Perez made the final 2-1 in minute 58 and Spain lifted its 18th title in history after a very complicated European with ups and downs in their performance and results.