11/13/2021

On at 18:18 CET

Spain faces the last hurdle on his way to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which will be held from November 21 to December 18, 2022. The team led by Luis Enrique only needs one point against Sweden to seal the first place in group B that would give him the direct passport for the World Cup event.

Spain has come to this meeting in a privileged situation after the unexpected Swedish defeat in Georgia (0-2) and their suffered victory in Greece (0-1). And he will also play with the encouragement of the fans, who more than 24 hours before the match has already exhausted its 57,619 seats.

Luis Enrique and Sergio Busquets analyze the decisive match against the Swedes. The coach could profoundly reshape the eleven regarding the duel against Greece to try to raise the physical tone of the team. And the captain points to one of the novelties.

Along with the two Barça footballers, Azpilicueta, Pau Torres, Carlos Soler or Dani Olmo may appear as news. We will see.

They will also be at the disposal of the Spanish Mister Gavi and Íñigo Martínez, who could not finish the clash against the Hellenes. The blaugrana was substituted after receiving a strong blow to the eye that had him vision difficulties for a few minutes. The rojiblanco had to retire in the final stretch of the match with a small overload.

Luis Enrique recovers Mikel Merino for this appointment, who could not be available against Greece due to physical discomfort.

Remember that a draw is enough for Spain to ensure their presence in the Qatar World Cup. The Spanish team has not missed this appointment since Germany 74. It would be their twelfth consecutive participation.

Molt bona takes !! Luis Enrique and Sergio Busquets offer at a press conference their impressions of the Spain-Sweden with which the qualifying phase of group B for the World Cup in Qatar closes. And SPORT takes it live to all its electronic devices through its SPORT.ES website. ‘We started !.

Load more