11/14/2021 at 23:46 CET

After overcoming Sweden with suffering (1-0) and sealing the qualification directly for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Luis Enrique He had no qualms about admitting how bad he had been throughout qualifying: “To be honest, I have taken a great weight off my shoulders“said the Spanish coach explicitly, who was full of praise for his players:” It has been a very beautiful day. We have suffered, but the players have had faith and have taken their just prize. It is an excellent group. Not only the 25 who have been here but all those who have been coming “.

The Asturian coach insisted on the tension they have suffered throughout the group stage: “The pressure has been greater than in the Eurocup. When you have to achieve a result that seems easy from history, you take responsibility, but we have transmitted confidence to the players and they have been very good. “

Luis Enrique wanted to have words of encouragement for Álvaro Morata, the footballer who has focused criticism on the most critical moments of the Spanish team: “Álvaro is always predisposed to help. We have chosen Raúl to take advantage of the illusion of the debut and the ignorance that his rival could have, but Álvaro deserves to have been the protagonist of the victory. With this victory we close the circle and there is no player who can reflect what it is like to overcome difficulties like him“.

The Spanish coach did not forget the Sevillian fans: “The public has been spectacular and we have been able to dedicate a lap of honor to them as if it were a title, because it was a title. We have noticed your support for three hours before, with the people who were waiting for us at the hotel. I know Seville from my time as a player and playing here is always special “.

“We are going to get to the World Cup very well”

Luis Enrique was convinced that Spain is going to be the protagonist in the Qatar 2022 World Cup: “We will be one of the selections that we can do things. Seeing the difficult circumstances in which we have been able to compete, I am convinced that we are going to get to the World Cup very well, with veteran and young people. “

And here he again winked at his footballers, especially Gavi, who was chanted in various phases of the match by a hobby that saw him born personally and in football: “I am very lucky because I have 50 players. I feel sorry for them, because they will not all be able to be in. We have a cast of exemplary veterans such as Busi, Alba, Koke or Azpilicueta or wonderful young people, especially Gavi, who has experienced, as an Andalusian, a special match in front of his audience. Gavi was born to play soccer and hopefully for many years“.

However, Luis Enrique did not miss the opportunity to send a dart to the journalists: “The cannibal holocaust will return, but we are used to pressure. We like that the media generates good vibes, because we have fulfilled by leaving everything on the ground This team will always do it. “