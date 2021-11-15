11/14/2021 at 21:29 CET

Sport.es

Sergio Busquets has formed, as was foreseeable, in the starting eleven that Luis Enrique has designed to seal the classification for the Qatar World Cup. The FC Barcelona midfielder commands the engine room against Sweden in what is his match 133 with the Spain jersey. A significant figure, since it places the current Spanish captain on the international podium, equaling his former teammate and now coach in the Blaugrana team Xavi Hernández.

The one from Badía beat Greece to his former teammate at Barça Andrés Iniesta and now only has the ex-Madridistas ahead Iker Casillas, who completed 167 caps, and Sergio Ramos, who leads the classification with 180. At 33, Busquets continues to be at a very high level and, although he is far from these two records, it would not be unreasonable if he could surpass the former goalkeeper. More difficult are the 180 games for the PSG defender, who is the second footballer in history to have defended a national team’s jersey the most times, only behind Hassan Ahmed’s 184 caps for Egypt.

Discovery Guardiola

Since Josep Guardiola gave him the alternative in 2008 at the Camp NouSergio has been an untouchable at Barça and in Spain for his tactical intelligence and technical quality, a true coach located in the area of ​​the field where football is built and destroyed. Nobody like him to anticipate the opponent’s movements and to associate with his teammates when handling the ball.

Too Vicente del Bosque, at that time the Spain coach, saw immediately that he had to use his talent to consolidate the Spain that he had inherited from Luis Aragonés and that was already champion of Euro 2008.

Debut with Del Bosque

Thus, at the beginning of 2009, after being summoned to a first duel against England in which he had no minutes, it was time for Sergio Busquets’ debut, on April 1. It was in a Group 5 match of the qualifying phase for the World Cup in South Africa 2010. Disputed at the Ali Sami Yen Stadium in front of 23,000 fans, of them about 200 Spaniards, Busquets entered in minute 73 by David Silva, when the duel registered a disturbing 1-1.

Turkey had taken the lead in the 26th minute thanks to Senturk, who finished off an empty goal. The tie would not come until minute 63, when Xabi Alonso converted a penalty. And the triumph, agonizing, ‘exploded’ in the 90 + 2: Riera riveted at pleasure a pass from Dani Güiza. The first to celebrate the goal with Riera was Busi himself. That was Spain’s first victory in Turkey and the first joy for Sergio with the red jersey; in that 2009 he was on the way to conquer with the Barça Pep Team, first the treble and then the sextete. At that time it had been consolidated the best midfield in history, totally ‘Made in La Masia’ and made up of Busi himself, Andrés Iniesta and Xavi Hernández, his great friend and partner and now, his coach. The rhombus was completed by none other than Leo Messi …

His balance in the 132 games played is 93 victories, 21 draws and 19 defeats.. He has only scored two goals and has distributed nine assists. His record includes the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the 2012 Euro Cup in Ukraine and Poland. And it is still in a position to increase its statistics, since its presence in the Qatar World Cup, in the event that Spain confirms its classification, is safe.