01/04/2022 at 21:52 CET

Roger Payró

Spain has it very expensive to seal the pass to the semifinals of the ATP Cup although it will have to confirm it against Serbia. He will get up early to see the matches of the ‘Armada’, which needs only one win in the three games to ensure the first place in the group. In the memory is the final of the 2020 edition, in which the Serbs won 2-1, with Nadal and Djokovic present.

This year the first swords of both countries are absent in the appointment and are Roberto Bautista and Dusan Lajovic the number one of their teams. Both will meet not before 9:00 Spanish time in a duel with clear favoritism for the Castellón, who has won his previous six against the current number 33 of the ranking.

Before, therefore, Pablo Carreño and Filip Krajinovic will have opened fire not before 7:30 a.m.. Despite the difference in the ranking -20 for the Spaniard to 42 for the Serbian- the meeting may bring problems for the Asturian. The balance between the two is 2-2 and in the only match on hard surfaces the victory went to Krajinovic, who has shown a remarkable version so far in the tournament.

They will close the tie Alejandro Davidovich and Pedro Martínez in their doubles duel against Nikola Cacic and Matej Sabanov. By ATP ranking and by level, those of the ‘Armada’ should not have problems against the Balkan team, who fell at the decisive point against the Chileans Barrios and Tabilo that gave the South Americans the 2-1 victory. This stumble of Ivan Sabanov’s pupils is what allows the Spanish team have a foot and a half in the next round once it already fulfilled defeating Chile and Norway 3-0.