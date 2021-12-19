12/19/2021 at 08:00 CET

Nineteen days after the debut, Spain closes the home World Cup tomorrow with a battle for the third step of the podium against Denmark (2:30 pm). After signing a practically immaculate championship, in which the only lacuna has been the defeat in the semifinals against Norway, the Guerreras want to lower the curtain with a bronze medal. A metal with which to leave with a good taste in your mouth.

The same goal pursued by Denmark, who saw a pass to the final slip through their fingers in the last minutes of their duel against France. The Scandinavians dominated during practically the entire match but the French took the lead with three minutes remaining and sentenced the crash. Hard blow for the Danish team that missed the award.

It’s time to turn the page and focus on this last game. The latest effort in the first women’s handball world championship that has been held in Spain. A duel for which the group led by Jose Ignacio PradesA debutant with the national team in this World Cup, he will have to try to correct the mistakes made against Norway. Turnovers and shooting errors weighed down the Spanish in the semifinal. Some problems that the team must solve in just 24 hours if it wants to say goodbye with victory.

It will not be easy as Denmark has two of its best weapons under their sticks: goalkeepers Althea Reinhardt and Sandra Toft. Both top the list of goalkeepers least thrashed with 51 and 45 percent efficiency respectively. If against Norway they were faced with an immense Lunde, it will be no less complicated to beat the wall Reinhardt / Toft.

Both are the starting point for your team’s attack, which likes to run against each other. Therefore, the Warriors must tune in attack if they do not want to be surprised by the speed of the Scandinavians.

Led in the central axis by the gigantic Kathrine Heindahl Y Line Haugsted The Danish defense punishes every slightest mistake made by its rival like few others thanks to the intensity and speed of its legs and arms that allows it to recover a large number of balls. Fact that will force the Spanish team to take care of possession of the ball in attack like never before.

Nothing to envy the Spanish goal, defended by the veteran Valencian goalkeeper Silvia Navarro Y Merche Castellanos, both with 39% efficiency and topping the list of goalkeepers with the fewest goals, tying for sixth place.

A good starting point for a Spanish defense that should pay special attention to the wings Kristina jorgensen, top scorer for the Danish team with 26 goals, and Anne Mette Hansen. Without forgetting how to pivot Kathrine Heindahl, which accumulates a total of 25 goals.

Team changes

Jose Ignacio Prades For this meeting, he will not be able to count on the help of Almudena Rodríguez in attack. The Canarian side will be out in this match for the bronze because of the sprain she suffered in her left shoulder during the semifinal duel.

A loss that will allow, in almost all probability, the return to the squad of the full-back Mireya González, who has barely played thirteen minutes in the only two games she has played in the championship.

Tomorrow’s in Granollers will not be the first precedent between Spain and Denmark in a fight for bronze. Both already disputed the third step of the podium in the World Cup in Brazil in 2011. So, the medal went to the Spanish who prevailed by a resounding 24-18.