11/14/2021 at 08:00 CET

Jordi Gil – Sevilla (Special Envoy)

La Cartuja de Sevilla breathes a very special atmosphere this weekend. The previous day was no longer the conventional one of a match of qualification for the World Cup. The expectation was maximum, with a massive presence of Swedish media and a tension that was palpable. There can only be one between Spain and Sweden and this Sunday the outcome of who has the ticket for Qatar 2022 or who goes to the repechage.

Sweden is nervous. The loss to Georgia that took him to second place hurt a lot. The Nordics were counting on a draw in Seville to finish as leaders and now they must win. The privileged one to reach the World Cup with a single point has gone to Spain and the Swedes have digested it badly.

Unfair accusations

His coach, Janne Andersson, surprised at the press conference by accusing Spain of “not playing fair & rdquor; for a detail as insignificant as that in training could not use one of the goals because that area was covered with some lamps to protect the lawn. A complaint that sounded very exaggerated and unfair since La Roja exercised a few hours later under identical conditions.

It all sounded like an attempt by the veteran coach of cloud the environment and motivate their players before the theoretical trap that could wait for them. Luis Enrique did not enter the rag and stated that “I am not here to judge the words of anyone & rdquor ;, adding that “I will not value something that I cannot control & rdquor ;.

Andersson clung to the precedents to believe in the possibilities of his team. Sweden has not lost in the last three precedents that have occurred recently with Spain, with two draws and a victory. Despite everything, the script for these games was one of overwhelming Spanish dominance and a defensive Sweden taking advantage of its few opportunities. A story that the Swedish coach would love to repeat, although Luis Enrique is convinced that if his team attacks, they will win. Lucho does not want to talk about achieving a single point, although it is enough for him, he wants to win imperiously.

Eleven World Cups in a row

The environmental factor will be an element that can tip the balance. The Federation has turned to the Cartuja to be full and it has succeeded. Some 60,000 spectators will flock to the Andalusian stadium to cheer on Spain in the middle of a great atmosphere. The feats in Seville, such as the United States ’94 World Cup pass against Denmark or the 12-1 against Malta have been remembered. Seville had a special relationship for a long time with the Spanish team that the Federation has wanted to recover.

Another very important element for the game was the state of the playing field. The grass during the Eurocopa was bad and it hurt the Spanish game. La Cartuja operators have focused in recent weeks on leaving an impeccable field and yesterday the team found a mat in very good condition to play soccer.

Spain has chained eleven world championships in a row, missing in Germany’74, and a great appointment has not been missed since Euro 1992. The team has established itself in the elite and He also wants to be in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. There would always be the wild card of the play-off in March, but it will be a heads or tails with two unique games that must be overcome and perhaps the last one in the opposite field. A draw would decide the final venue.

In any case, Luis Enrique does not even want to think about a hypothetical defeat and he continued to instill optimism in his players. In training he was energetic from the first moment with the high tone that he has maintained since the concentration began on Monday. The Asturian is the leader of this team and always puts himself ahead. For better and for worse. Today he hopes that he will come out expensive and Spain will enter the World Cup through the big door.