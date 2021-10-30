10/30/2021 at 10:25 AM CEST

David Page

Spain maneuvers to fully ensure the gas supply Heading into winter at a delicate time for the sector on a global scale. In the midst of a global energy crisis and in the midst of an escalation of skyrocketing prices, Spain is also facing an additional thorny situation due to Algeria’s decision to close one of the two gas pipelines through which it supplies the country this Sunday, as a result of the diplomatic clash that confronts him with Morocco on account of the Sahara.

Global demand for gas is skyrocketing after the stoppage caused by the pandemic – particularly due to the pull in purchases from China – and producing countries are reacting more slowly than necessary to meet it and ensure their supply, which has caused that in recent years months the international gas markets have reached maximums (a year ago gas prices in international markets were around 20 euros per megawatt hour -MWh- and in recent weeks they have reached more than 100 euros) and that a battle between companies and between countries to ensure the supply with gas transported by ships. And all this amid the chaos in global supply chains and the saturation of global shipping in the heat of the economic recovery.

Spain has activated a shock plan to boost the number of ships that will bring gas to the country and has decreed a mandatory increase in reserves for winter. Enagas, the gas system operator, has held two extraordinary auctions to increase discharge capacity at the country’s regasification plants, and has already awarded 45 additional slots to gas companies to increase supply by ship. For the winter period – between November and March – Enagás has awarded a total of 136 unloading slots in the plants, a figure much higher than the 86 ships that arrived last winter.

“These extraordinary auctions are an additional measure of prudence to reach historical levels of liquefied natural gas storage. [GNL, el que llega por barco] at the beginning of winter & rdquor ;, they explain from Enagás. In fact, in October, the contracting of LNG tanks has repeatedly reached 100% of the contracted capacity in the storage plants.

The Government is confident that the energy companies will be able to close agreements for all the additional ships that they consider necessary to cover their demand. “We have taken measures with the gas system operator, we have increased reserves, we have increased the slots so that gas can arrive by ship and have sufficient resources available. And we have asked the industry and they say they have no problem & rdquor ;, points out the vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, in statements to EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA, the newspaper that belongs to this group, Prensa Ibérica.

The large gas companies that operate in the Spanish market forcefully confirm that they have guaranteed all their supply, both through the Medgaz gas pipeline -which directly connects Spain and Algeria and which is the one that will continue to operate- and with their supply contracts by medium methane carrier. and long-term at a closed or at least stable price. But if there is an increase in demand greater than expected or a gas company has fallen short in its estimates and has to buy in the short term in the market, the price it will have to bear will be much more expensive at a time when voracity China continues to stress the cost of LNG ships and the willingness of the Asian power to pay almost any price.

More bookings

“Enagás has implemented all the operational measures in its power to make the maximum capacity of its infrastructures available. The company is in permanent coordination with regulatory bodies to take preventive measures to help reinforce the guarantee of energy supply during this winter & rdquor ;, says the system operator. Various sources in the gas sector confirm that communications between the Government, Enagás and the energy companies to achieve this coordination are practically daily.

The Government also decreed a month ago an increase in the mandatory LNG reserves in the country for the winter, from 3.5 days of consumption that were required to 4 days in December and February and 5.5 days in January . In any case, according to Enagás data, during October more gas was injected into underground storage facilities and they are already at 78% of their capacity, which means that there are sufficient stocks to cover around 45 days of consumption in the country.

Algeria closes a tube

Algeria is by far the largest supplier of gas to Spain, covering in recent years around a third of all the country’s supply, although this year this weight has risen to 47% of the total. Algerian gas reaches Spain through two gas pipelines, one that connects directly with Almería (Medgaz) and another that arrives in Cádiz, passing first through Morocco (Maghreb-Europe or GME). The latter stops working this Sunday after Algeria’s decision to shut down due to the diplomatic clash with Morocco.

Despite the bolt, in recent weeks Spain has obtained direct guarantees that all the gas supply committed will arrive after a high-level double visit to Algeria, both by the Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, and Vice President Teresa Ribera. And even the Algerian Executive would have promised to cover an additional greater demand if necessary.

“Algeria says that it guarantees the supply to us, through the necessary transport mechanisms. We believe that it matters that the supply is guaranteed in volume, but it also matters how the gas arrives and we have preferences & rdquor ;, points out Teresa Ribera. With the guaranteed supply the problem may be another. “There is more concern regarding prices & rdquor ;, acknowledges the vice president. “We are going to follow the situation closely, obviously.”

The problem is that all the gas that comes from Algeria does not fit through the only gas pipeline that will continue to operate. According to industry sources, Spanish companies have gas purchase agreements of around 11,500 million cubic meters of gas per year. The capacity of Medgaz – the gas pipeline that will continue to operate – is currently 8,000 million cubic meters and will be expanded in early 2022 to 10,000 million cubic meters. The rest of the supply will have to be done by ship, and that is more expensive.

“There is no problem of security of supply for Spain, the gas from GME can be supplied. The problem may be one of price, but Spanish companies can afford it. And staying with only one tube instead of two can be a problem of energy risk, it is a vulnerability & rdquor ;, points out Gonzalo Escribano, director of the Energy and Climate Change Program of the Elcano Royal Institute. And is that if Medgaz fails, Spain is left without the option of using the other tube as an alternative.