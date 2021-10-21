“The past stayed there. We have to think about the future. We go to the World Cup with the same idea we had in the Games: to tear off heads“. Gabriel Escobar and Enmanuel Reyes Pla are so blunt. Both brushed the medal in Tokyo, but controversial arbitration decisions left them inglorious. Despite the initial disappointment, both only think about their next appointment: the Men’s World Cup in Serbia (from October 24 to November 6).

Competition is very important to the Olympic future of sport. The Pre-Olympics and the Games were organized by the IOC, and now AIBA, which has renewed its board (the president of Hispaniola, Felipe Martínez, is one of them), is trying to show that it can take command again. To try to prove it, thanks to various sponsorships, for the first time each metal will be accompanied by a financial prize (100,000 euros for gold, 50,000 for silver and 25,000 for bronze).

Outside of the more political issue, the World Cup can be one of surprises. “It is impossible for those who were at the Games to reach 100% now. There has been a break in between and the most important test was that of Tokyo. Despite that, ours are doing very well“, warns the coach, Rafa Lozano. The World Cup will have two other peculiarities. It is free to register, so in some categories with greater participation the winner could play up to six fights in two weeks. Many. Finally, classes of weight and expand. “He has given me life. The 52 kg cost me a lot and being able to give two kilos more means a great help“Escobar reveals.

Right now there are 13 divisions. Spain goes with nine fighters. “We have been able to take Martín Molina, who is very comfortable at 51 kg and now with that category we can include him. Something similar happens with Antonio Barrul, who is 57, because José Quiles goes up to 60”, explains Lozano, who Its main casualty is Gazi Jalidov, injured in the fight in which he achieved his Olympic diploma. This amplitude has a negative reading: not all classes will be in Paris 2024. Which ones? Toca waits for a decision … but while The Selection intends to enjoy to turn the page in Serbia.

The Men’s National Team for the World Cup in Serbia

Boxer Weight Martín Molina -51 kg Gabriel Escobar -54 kg Antonio Barrul -57 kg José Quiles -60 kg Adrián Thiam -63.5 kg Youba Sissokho -71 kg Pablo Coy -75 kg Enmanuel Reyes Pla -92 kg Ayoub Ghadfa +92 kg