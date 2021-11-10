11/10/2021 at 8:31 PM CET

The Spanish under-19 team started the access phase to the Elite Round with a comeback, which will serve as the classification for the European of the category, by beating Luxembourg 2-1 with so many Alex Jimenez at minute 19 and Nico Serrano in 57.

The team led by Santi Denia started as a favorite despite the fact that their rival acts as a local, but the match was complicated shortly after starting. The front David jonathans put Luxembourg ahead in the 6th minute.

Thirteen minutes later, Spain managed to equalize the score after several approaches. Villarreal midfielder Álex Jiménez made it 1-1 by taking advantage of an assist from Girona right-back Arnau Martínez.

The game came to rest with that result, although Denia’s men deserved more. Up to nine shots on goal were recorded to cap off the comeback before Athletic Club winger Nico Serrano made it 2-1 in the 57th minute.

Spain finished the first day as second in the group due to the goal difference compared to Belgium, who endorsed a 4-1 against what will be his next rival on Saturday the 13th, Azerbaijan.

All members of a Group 8 in which the first two teams will obtain a place for the Elite Round to be played next spring 2022.

For this round, which will give access to the European of the category to be played in summer, the following teams are already classified: Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Norway, Portugal and Ukraine.