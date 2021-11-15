11/15/2021 at 8:23 PM CET

.

The Spanish under-21 team visits Russia this Tuesday in a match that will be played below zero and in which the team of Luis de la Fuente, If its plenary session is prolonged, it would put qualification for the European Championship on track in the category to be held in Georgia and Romania in 2023.

The locals are second in Group C, three points behind Spain, so having a six point advantage in addition to the particular goal difference with four games ahead would be a cushion, a priori, more than enough for the Spanish team, who have won his five shocks.

Both teams already saw each other in Almendralejo on September 3. The match ended 4-1 in favor of Spain after coming back from an initial goal from the great danger in attack by the Russians, forward Hamid Agalarov, who has just scored in the 3-0 victory against Slovakia.

None of the two footballers who saw the door are from that meeting, both with a double. The excellent level of Yeremy Pino with the sub-21 and Villarreal earned him the ‘promotion’ to the absolute, which only an injury prevented him from repeating in this window; while Fer Niño, who has not started for Mallorca since the previous national team break in October, was left out of Luis de la Fuente’s list.

Nor is Bryan Gil, injured, who completed the attacking trident of full guarantees for Spain under-21. Important casualties, but another footballer has emerged to take on the stripes.

Sergio Gómez went to Brussels, to Anderlecht, in summer, in search of minutes, and found them reconverting to left back. But for Luis de la Fuente it is fixed at the right-handed end, a changed band. The result: four goals and three assists in four games -three of them as a starter-; It’s sweet, enjoy, and it shows on the pitch.

His contribution will be key for a game that the Spanish coach has already warned is “a final & rdquor; at the same time that he warned of the difficulties that the rival and the weather will generate, since, although snow is not expected, the temperature forecast at the time of the game is -2 degrees Celsius.

In Russia, midfielder Ruslan Litvinov, who starts in all qualifying matches, will be suspended due to suspension and in Spain Rodri Sánchez could return to the final list, between cotton wool during the break after suffering a trauma in the last match he played with Betis .

Probable lineups:

Russia: Borisko; Khlusevich, Silyanov, Kuzmichev, Prokhin, Stepanov; Umyaron, Mukhin, Maradishvilli, Sevikyan and Agalarov.

Spain: Agirrezabala; Víctor Gómez, French, Guillamón, Miranda; Turrientes, Vencedor, Oihan Sancet; Sergio Gómez, Abel Ruiz and Gaspar.

Referee: Jochem Kamphuis (Netherlands)

Stadium: Arena Khimki (Russia)

Hour: 18.00 hours