12/11/2021 at 8:43 PM CET

The Spanish women’s handball team, with the ticket already in its pocket for the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Spain, will try to reach the first of its group this Sunday (20.30 CET; 19.30 GMT) with a victory over Brazil, which would ensure, a priori, to the “Guerreras” a better crossing.

A goal that seems far from easy given the solidity of a Brazilian team, which, like the “Guerreras”, counts their matches in the championship by victories. And the thing is that the “Leonas”, world champions in 2013, seem willing to re-green old laurels at the hands of a new generation of players led by the sensational Bruna de Paula.

The French Metz front row, who can act both in the center-back position and on the left back, has a wide range of resources that not only allow them to score but also manage the offensive game of the South American team at will.

But the Brazilian team is not only reduced to the talent of Bruna de Paula, since those of Cristiano Rocha, who replaced Spanish Jorge Dueñas after the Tokyo Olympics, have a rocky defense led byr Tamires Araujo Y Samara Vieira, which form an insurmountable wall in the central axis.

Without forgetting, of course, the goalkeeper “Babi” Arenhart, one of the only two survivors, along with the central Ana Paula Rodrigues, of the team that won the gold in the World Cup in Serbia, which arrives in full swing at the event, after signing a spectacular 49 percent of saves against Argentina on the last day.

Solid defense

But if Brazil can boast of defense and goal, the Spanish team is not lagging behind, which has built on its solid defensive network the full of victories with which it arrives at the appointment.

It does not matter if the veteran is under the sticks Silvia Navarro, which accounts for 42 percent of stops in the tournament, or Merche Castellanos, which was already essential in the victory over Croatia, after signing thirteen interventions against the Balkans.

Stops that constitute the final point to an outstanding defensive work in which Spain has been able to overcome the significant losses of Lara González, the true leader of the Spanish defense, who cannot play the World Cup after breaking a finger of the right hand in the last training session before the opening game.

A defensive plot in which the Spanish coach Jose Ignacio Prades you won’t know until the last minute if you can count on the pivot Eli Cesáre0, who could not play the last two games against Japan and Argentina, suffering from a “small” sprain to his right ankle.

Although to be able to subdue the Brazilian team to the “Guerreras” a good defense will not be enough for them, for which they will have to take a new step forward in attack, where Spain must minimize the losses of the ball that have weighed down in recent games. .

In this sense, it seems essential that the lateral Irene Espinola, second top scorer in the German Bundesliga, maintain the upward trend that you already showed against Croatia.

The powerful outside launch of the Granada player would not only allow Prades’s team not to have to risk so much in each of their possessions, but would also force the Brazilian defense to open up, facilitating the connection with the Spanish pivots, who are showing themselves almost infallible every time they receive the ball.

Arguments with which the “Warriors” will try to reach a first place in the group that would allow them to face the loser of the duel, which is played at the same time, between Denmark and Germany in a quarter-final, with which they are no longer satisfied the Spanish set.