01/12/2022

On at 21:49 CET

Patricia martin

Although the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have warned that it is precipitate suggest that the covid begins to be treated as a endemic disease, given the contagiousness of the omicron variant, which could infect more than the European population in the coming weeks, the Spanish Government insisted this Wednesday that it is “timely and necessary & rdquor; open the debate, in line with the thesis maintained on Monday by Pedro Sánchez.

Moreover, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has specified that Spain “wants lead the debate & rdquor; within the EU, where some countries also welcome the beginning of designing the transition towards a ‘flu’ of the virus, which would mean stop reporting all cases daily and carry out surveillance through sentinel centers, among other possible changes.

However, many specialists and medical societies (not all) consider unwise Spread this hopeful message in the middle of the sixth wave and when the peak is not yet in sight despite the fact that according to the Health Minister “the speed of growth has slowed in the last week & rdquor ;.

After the sixth wave

Between the autonomous communities There are also administrations that see it necessary to start preparing the ground for a new notification and surveillance system, such as Castilla La-Mancha and Madrid, although it is shared that for its implementation, it is first necessary to wait for the sixth wave subsides. “We have to adapt the system to a new surveillance once the sixth wave is over, Never before“, Darias clarified after the weekly meeting of the Interterritorial Council.

The minister has refused to advance details about the new strategy in which the experts of the alert presentation are already working. First, he argued, it has to be agreed upon in this group, in the Interterritorial Council and in international forums. However, he has predicted that the “transition“between an” emergency surveillance “, where it is a matter of counting all cases, or another” sustained “, of more” quality “and” compatible with the monitoring of other viruses “will be”complex“.

Vaccination coverage

“We have to go calmly but moving towards new scenarios” because it is “the public that requires & rdquor; that the authorities anticipate” with prudence and caution but realizing that we are facing a different stage, which has to do with the very high vaccination coverage, in which Spain is a benchmark & ​​rdquor ;, he stressed.

In this regard, he has advanced that this Thursday the Public Health Commission will study expanding the booster dose, which until now is supplied to those over 40 years of age and those immunized with AstraZeneca and Janssen, among other groups.

Hospitalizations

Thanks precisely to vaccination, the explosive incidence that omicron is leaving is not being translated into a comparable level of hospitalizations or deaths. According to Darias, only 2% of those infected between December 13 and 26 have needed hospital care, compared to 6% in the previous two months. And what is foreseeable, according to Health, is that the income does not exceed those caused by the third wave, after Christmas 2020.

Likewise, the minister explained that the negotiation with Pfizer for the purchase of 344,000 units of its medicine against covid.