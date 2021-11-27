11/27/2021 at 21:52 CET

The First Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, has predicted this Saturday that Spain will be “one of the engines of growth” in Europe in 2022.

Calviño, who through a video wanted to participate in the S’Agaró Economy Meeting, pointed out that “the worst phase of the pandemic” has been left behind and that “economic recovery is underway“This bonanza is attributed to the measures adopted since March 2020 to provide an” effective response “to the health crisis,” which have made it possible to protect the productive fabric, employment and family income. “

With these actions, he ensures that a fall in the GDP greater than 25%, the destruction of more than 3 million jobs and a global financial crisis of unpredictable impact “, in addition to” great damage “to society. The minister has said that the labor market is “without a doubt the best thermometer of recovery” and confirms “that growth is reaching where it really matters: families and future opportunities for younger generations.”

Nadia Calviño has detailed that it is over “the 20 million employed and the workers covered by the ERTE have been reduced to around 130,000 people”, something that she sees as proof that, in just fifteen months, pre-pandemic employment levels have recovered. In his opinion, the situation contrasts with the way out of the previous crisis, in which it took twelve years to recover the occupancy rate.

That panorama puts Spain, according to Calviño, in a good position to carry out the Government’s recovery plan with the support of 140,000 million euros of transfers and credits from European funds. In this regard, he recalled that Spain is the most advanced country in the EU in the implementation of the recovery plan, the first to agree on the execution conditions and request the first half-yearly tranche of 10,000 million euros, which will be added to the 9,000 million of pre-financing already received in August.

Of all these funds, he specified that “they are already being channeled to carry out transformative investments” and that more than 10,600 million euros have been transferred to the autonomous communities, 1,560 for Catalonia. “Every week we are deploying the recovery plan milestone by milestone, objective by objective, through the tenders and projects that we also launch from the different ministries,” he pointed out, to specify in the announcement of various projects “for the recovery and economic transformation, what is known as the pertes”.

The first one is related to the automotive sector, “so that Spain is one of the countries that leads the deployment and development of the electric and connected vehicle”.

Recently, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced a second “state-of-the-art health”, said Calviño, who has referred to another in which work is currently related to the language while some more are being developed “in the aerospace, agri-food, renewable energy and storage fields“.

The labor reform

Calviño has also alluded to the support for SMEs and the self-employed, the digital kit for companies to advance “from a technological point of view” or bills such as the support for fast-growing innovative companies. The minister also recalled that, “by the end of the year”, the negotiations to a good one labor reform. “To carry out the whole plan, he has admitted that” maximum social support “and public-private collaboration are needed, but has expressed his confidence in making it a reality if everyone will row” in the same direction. ” .

The one who has traveled to S’Agaró is the Secretary of State for the Economy, Gonzalo García, who has defended that Spain needs to have a stable, predictable and legal security framework to face the recovery and allow the creation of more jobs and more quality. A labor reform that includes “negotiated flexibility” measures, since “when it comes to seeking agreements, the best always comes out,” he said, as has happened with the ERTE in the pandemic.

He recalled that Spain has had to endure two major crises in recent years, “the kind that should only happen every hundred years”, and yet it has resisted well and has managed to improve, to the point that “now we are clearly in a situation more solid “.