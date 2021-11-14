11/14/2021 at 08:00 CET

The Spanish team will go all out tonight against Sweden. Although the tie would serve him to win the direct ticket for the final phase of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, the pupils of Luis Enrique Martínez will not speculate with the score on the lawn of the La Cartuja stadium in Seville. Win or win. That will be the only slogan of the Spanish team so that the Nordic team does not give an option, which only serves to add the three points to reach Qatar by fast track. The draw and the defeat would send him to the repechage.

Go for all!

Spain will be faithful to its game system (4-3-3 is non-negotiable for the Asturian helmsman) and, as usual, will bet on opening the field, fast, vertical and associative play and high pressure, As he put into practice in Athens last Thursday, where he played another key game that he successfully overcame (0-1) thanks to a goal by Sarabia from the penalty spot.

Luis Enrique, who ended up satisfied by the attitude of his disciples in the face or cross against Greece, expects the same commitment today in Andalusia to complete a qualifying phase in which Spain has gone from less to more. They started by giving up a home draw against Greece on matchday one (1-1) and, on matchday four, they bent the knee in Sweden (2-1). The other five games, however, she has counted them by wins and has been able to reverse the situation to reach the last date depending on herself to reach the World Cup through the big door.

Heavy weights

Unlike the match in the Hellenic capital, the Spanish team will be more recognizable against Sweden at La Cartuja. In this sense, Luis Enrique is expected to bet on more experienced players such as Barça players Sergio Busquets (the captain) and Jordi Alba, that against Greece they started on the bench so as not to take risks as they were only one yellow card away from suspension. Only Busquets had minutes (25).

On the other hand, the also Barcelona player Gavi aims today to substitute. The youth squad midfielder suffered a blow to the eye during the match against Greece and, although he recovered, he ended up being replaced in the 65th minute by Busquets.

In defense, likewise, the presence of Pau Torres and, in the broad zone, that of Carlos Soler. Up front he could also return to ownership Dani Olmo —By De Tomás— and they would continue in eleven Sarabia and Morata.

In any case, Luis Enrique expects his players to make the last effort and certify the classification with a victory to be able to think, starting tonight, in Qatar 2022. Spain has not missed the World Cup event since it was dismounted on the way to Germany 1974.