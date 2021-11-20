11/20/2021 at 18:27 CET

.

Spain will once again host, 32 years later, a European handball Championship After being designated this Saturday, together with Portugal and Switzerland, to host the 2028 Men’s European Championship at the extraordinary congress of the European Federation (EHF) held in Vienna.

The candidacy of Spain, Portugal and Switzerlanda was the only candidate to organize the maximum continental tournament of national teams, after the withdrawal of the proposal from Denmark, Sweden and Norway, who gave up trying to host the 2028 tournament to focus their efforts on achieving the 2026 European Championship, which was finally granted.

For its part, Switzerland, which initially aspired to organize the European solo, joined the Iberian candidacy last October, thus ensuring his choice.

Spain, which already organized the European in 1996, will host together with Portugal, host of the European in 1994, and Switzerland, which hosted the 2006 European Championship, the 18th edition of the maximum continental men’s tournament for national teams. to be played from January 13 to 30, 2028.

The candidacy contemplates that each of the three countries will host two of the six groups into which the first phase will be divided, while the second will be played in Portugal and Spain. The semifinals and the final of the tournament will be played in Spain at a venue yet to be determined.

An election that will serve Spanish handball to remove the thorn from its non-designation in June 2018 as the venue for the 2022 European Championship, to which it was presented as a candidacy together with France and Belgium, and which was granted to Hungary and Slovakia.

But Spain, Portugal and Switzerland were not the only “winners” of the EHF congress, since the consensus reached between the different federations allowed all the aspirants to organize the Europeans, tboth male and female of the years 2026 and 2028, obtained a prize.

Denmark, Sweden and Norway will organize, after remaining as the only applicants, the 2026 Men’s European Championship, while Russia It will host the European Women’s Championship that same year, after the Nordic candidacy got off the race.

This will be the venue for the Women’s European Championship in 2028, since it was elected as the only candidate, as happened in the case of Spain, Portugal and Switzerland for the Men’s European Championship in 2028.

. Men’s European 2026: Denmark, Sweden and Norway

. Men’s European 2028: Spain, Portugal and Switzerland

. Women’s European 2026: Russia

. Women’s European 2028: Norway, Denmark and Sweden.