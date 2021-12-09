12/09/2021 at 12:11 CET

Spain will host the next Ministerial Conference on Digital Economy of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which will take place in the Canary Islands between December 13 and 16, 2022, and it will be the first organized by a European country.

The commitment to the Canary Islands is made to “value the great effort of this Autonomous Community in making digital transformation one of its political priorities,” according to a statement from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation.

Likewise, Spain becomes part of the board of directors of the OECD’s Committee on Digital Economy Policies with the rank of vice-president and will preside over the organization of the event, whose celebration will be definitively approved in February 2022 by the Council of this body.

The merits recognized to Spain to grant the celebration of the event have been the digital, integrative and humanistic transformation carried out with measures such as the digital rights bill, the plan Spain Digital 2025 and the reforms of the National Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, among others.

This Conference will value the work carried out by the OECD in the field of access and reuse of data, digital security, protection of minors in the digital world or connectivity, among others and will set the agenda for the following years.

Spain wants to promote in this next meeting an international reflection not only on the new challenges of application and interpretation of the right to the new digital reality, but also on the new pioneering rights that must be demanded, such as those related to Artificial Intelligence or to the neurotechnologies, according to the Executive’s statement.

To date, only three such events have been organized (Ottawa in 1998, Seoul in 2008 and Cancun in 2016), where the participating committee produces reports and recommendations to coordinate and support national initiatives in the field of digital transformation.