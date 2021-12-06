12/06/2021 at 17:27 CET

FIBA Europe announced on Monday the match schedule for the first phase of Eurobasket 2022 in which Spain has been framed in the group that will play these first matches in Tbilisi (Georgia).

The tournament will also be played at the Cologne, Milan and Prague venues. before the title rounds are all played in Berlin.

Spain will debut in the Eurobasket on September 1, at 12:30 Spanish time against the Bulgarian national team. Their next matches will be against Georgia, on Saturday, September 3 (18.00), against Belgium, on Sunday, September 4 (15.15).

The final headquarters, in Berlin

The last two matches of the group will be against Russia, on Tuesday, 6, at 3.15 pm and finally, the duel against Turkey, on Wednesday, 7, at 12:30 pm.

On Thursday 8 and Friday 9 September, the qualified teams (in total 16, the first 4 of each of the groups of the first phase) They will travel to the venue for the final phase, which will be Berlin. The final phase will start with the crosses of the second round on the 10th

The final is scheduled for September 18, at 8.30 p.m. and on the same day the match for third and fourth place will also be played.

Eurobasket postponed

The Eurobasket has not been disputed since 2017, being the Slovenia Luka Doncic the reigning champion after defeating Serbia in the final. Spain achieved the bronze by beating Russia in the bronze match.

The continental competition should have been played again in 2020, but was postponed by the pandemic to 2022 since the transfer of the Games to 2021 forced to celebrate the tournament the following year.