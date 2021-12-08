12/08/2021 at 06:34 CET

.

The Spanish team led by Roberto Bautista (19) and Pablo Carreño (20) It will premiere on New Year’s Day in the ATP Cup against Chile, headed by Cristian Garin (17), in what will be the first game of the group stage.

The clash of the Spaniards against the South American team will be played in the morning at the Ken Rosewell Arena in Sydney and will be composed of the first individual to will face Carreño with Alejandro Tabilo (138), the second individual they will play Bautista and Garín, as well as for the doubles that will be determined once the first two games are finished.

The Spanish team will face in second round of group A to Norway (January 3) and Serbia in third (January 5), and must win all the games since only one team will advance to the next round of a semifinals that will be played on January 7 and 8.

Spain’s main threat in group A, the world’s number one Serbia Novak Djokovic, will debut in the team competition on the same day but on the night shift against the Norway of Casper Ruud (8).

The Balkan team will have no problems a priori as a result of Norway only has one top-100 in their ranks.

At the same time that the Spanish and the Chileans will start the ATP Cup at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, the Argentines, led by Diego Schwartzman (13), before the modest Georgia of Nikoloz Basilashvili (22).

The last confrontation that will take place on the first day of competition will be the one between the Greece team, which will have as its mainstay Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), with Poland, also limited by the presence of Herbert Hurkacz (9) as the only top-100.

Reigning champion Russia will take its first step in group B against the Austrian Combined Dominic Thiem (fifteen), so the second day will feature a battle of titans between Daniil Medvedev (2) and Thiem, winners of the last two editions of the US Open.

The other two members of group B, Italy and the Australian host will meet in a duel which will be played at night in the Kent Rosewell Arena in the same way as the other battle of the same group.

In the other venue, the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, the clash will be held in the morning United States and Canadaas well as the one who will face Germany and Great Britain on the night pass.

January 1 morning: Chile vs. Spain (KRA) and Argentina vs Georgia (QBA)

January 1 night: Serbia vs. Norway (KRA) and Greece vs. Poland (QBA)

January 2 morning: Russia against Austria (KRA) and Canada against the United States (QBA)

January 2 night: Italy against Australia (KRA) and Germany against Great Britain (QBA)

January 3 tomorrow: Poland against Georgia (KRA) and Spain against Norway (QBA)

January 3 night: Greece against Argentina (KRA) and Serbia against Chile (QBA)

January 4 morning: Germany against the United States (KRA) and Italy against Austria (QBA)

January 4 night: Canada vs. Great Britain (KRA) and Russia vs. Australia (QBA)

January 5 tomorrow: Norway against Chile (KRA) and Poland against Argentina (QBA)

January 5 night: Serbia against Spain (KRA) and Greece v Georgia (QBA)

January 6 morning: Russia against Italy (KRA) and Great Britain against the United States (QBA)

January 6 night: Austria against Australia (KRA) and Germany against Canada (QBA).

January 7: first semifinal (winner group A vs. winner group D)

January 8: second semifinal (group B winner vs. group C winner)

January 9: end.

ATP Cup Groups:

A: Serbia (Novak Djokovic, 1), Norway (Casper Ruud, 8), Chile (Cristian Garín, 17) and Spain (Roberto Bautista, 19).

B: Russia (Daniil Medvedev, 2), Italy (Matteo Berrettini, 7), Austria (Dominic Thiem, 15) and Australia (Alex De Miñaur, 34).

C: Germany (Alexander Zverev, 3), Canada (Feliz Auger-Aliassime, 11), Great Britain (Cameron Norrie, 12) and the United States (Taylor Fritz, 23).

D: Greece (Stefanos Tsitsipas, 4), Poland (Herbert Hurkacz, 9), Argentina (Diego Schwartzman, 13) and Georgia (Nikoloz Basilashvili, 22).