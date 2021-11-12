11/12/2021

On at 04:39 CET

.

Spain got this thursday a gold medal and a silver medal in the World Skating Championship held in the Colombian city of Ibagué, while the hosts achieved six gold medals and expanded the domain of the competition that has 38 delegations in action.

Ioseba Fernandez, which has already been several times world champion, was the fastest in the 100-meter sprint, a test in which he beat the Colombian Steven Villegas and the Mexican Jorge Luis Martínez.

The juvenile Marvin Rodriguez also managed to rescue for Spain a Silver medal in the 100 meter sprint in which gold and bronze went to Colombians Edward Tascón and Eimelec Ospino.

In this same distance the gold in ladies went to the local Valeria Figueroa, escorted by the Italian Ilaria Carrera, while the Salvadoran Ivonne Serai Nochez, took the bronze.

Colombia linked another gold in older ladies, 100 meter sprint, with Geiny Pájaro, the Chilean María Mya was silver and the bronze was taken by the local Valeri Rodríguez.

The 10,000 meters youth were dominated by Colombia with Camila Carmona, followed by Mariana Chaparro and the Italian Elena Rossetto.

In men the best was Jacobo Mantilla, from Colombia, while the Portuguese Marco Lira was second and the Ecuadorian Nicolás García completed the podium by climbing for the bronze disc.

And in the 15,000 meters the locals dominated through Luz Garzón and Miguel Fonseca.

The work of Velkumar Anandkumar, from India, stood out as a silver medal, the first that his country achieved in a World Cup.

“I can’t express what I feel, is the first medal for India. It was difficult, especially in the rain, there was a lot of shoving and everyone was slipping. I was just thinking; we are going to cross the finish line, don’t fall, because it was really difficult in the rain, “said Anandkumar, quoted in a statement from the Colombian Skating Federation.

The circuit tests, which are done on tracing 400 meters on an asphalt track, will continue this Friday. On Saturday the event ends with the marathons.

Colombia dominated the medal table of the speed specialty, which finished Wednesday with 24 golds. And he hopes to repeat in the circuit tests. tags