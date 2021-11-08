Related news

Making a mistake in a country like ours, where no one has the right to make mistakes without paying a high price in the form of public derision, is quite like the worst of nightmares. At least that’s what Manel Navarro, the young representative of Spain at the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest, has narrated in first person who had the misfortune to go down in history for the rooster that escaped in the final of the contest.

Do it for your lover was the song to which the kid, who had been preparing for his performance in Kiev for six months, was disappointed. However, nerves played a trick on him at 21 years old and his last post at the festival did the rest in the age of social media, the trending topic and the haters. The entire country, without being very aware that it was one person who was the target of the ridicule, was busy creating hundreds of jokes and memes at their expense.

Now, four years after that nightmare, Navarro has come to the fore to tell how were the months after his performance in Eurovision, when he returned to Spain and was faced with a wave of hatred in the form of insults and aggressions down the street. He has reported it on Freeda, the multiplatform portal that disseminates feminist content for millennials and makes visible people who have had to deal with very different situations.

“They threw ice at me”

Manel Navarro has confessed that he received death threats, that they spat on him in the street and that they threw ice at him when they recognized him when he was going out to party. “The first time you receive such extreme hate it hits you and you start to believe everything you read. And there comes a point where you say, ‘Fuck, am I really like that?’“, he affirms. He, who got into an even bigger berengen when he answered with a cut of sleeves the mockery of the public, now seems much more mature after having managed the unpleasant situation:

Among the many reactions that the confession of Manel Navarro has provoked, many messages of encouragement have been read, but also many others singing the mea culpa. And it is that, who more and who less, has taken part in this national bullying to which we are so conducive. Without going any further, in EL ESPAÑOL we did not cut a hair on the headline about the “shabby” performance “rooster included” that left us in last place. Now, of course, we feel terrible about it too:

I think that people are not aware of the damage and the psychologist crush to which they subject people with certain comments to make fun.

Navarro goes on to explain in his interview that he did not receive psychological support, but he is aware that “it would have been perfect for me”, and advises people that “if someone is receiving hate, my first advice is never to reply to bad comments and lean on your people. And, above all, ask for help, because if five years ago I had said yes, surely the process would have been faster “.

