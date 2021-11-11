11/11/2021

Luis Enrique’s Spain faces the last two days of the qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Greece and Sweden. Precisely after the stumble of the Scandinavian team against the Greek, the team has once again depended on itself to be in the next World Cup event: if you get six points you will be in Qatar in the winter of 2022.

The Spanish team, which He will not be able to count on Ansu Fati, Eric Garcia or Yeremi Pino due to injury, will make sure to be in the first two places of the group if they get a point against Greece, the rival they face on the day of Thursday, November 11. He will also do so if he loses to Greece and scores three points against Sweden: the four-point advantage over John van ‘t Schip’s team leaves him with a privileged position in the table.

The second place in the group, remember, gives access to the repechage, while only the first would allow the team to be in Qatar 2022 directly. To achieve first place, Spain must beat Sweden on the last day and copy the result of this on the penultimate day: goal difference could knock him off the top of the table if there is a tie on points. Spain and Sweden would tie if there is a victory for Luis Enrique’s in the direct confrontation and Spain draws with Greece and Sweden loses with Georgia.

Avoid repechage, the great goal

Spain faces two key days for the future of Qatar 2022: if they get the six points they will be in the next World Cup event regardless of what Sweden does in their game. Avoiding the playoffs, something that you have practically assured if you do not lose against Greece, is one of the great objectives: the complexity of the tie suggests that the ticket to the World Cup could be more complicated than desired and elimination is a real possibility.

The national team fell unexpectedly against Sweden on the fourth day despite going ahead on the scoreboard with a goal from Carlos Soler and their classification was uphill: only the surprising victory of Greece over the Scandinavian team returned the qualifying options to Luis Enrique’s men. Spain depends on itself to be in Qatar 2022 and the forecasts give it a logical favoritism: if it adds six points it will seal the ticket and enter as the first of the group.