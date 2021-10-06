10/06/2021 at 1:25 PM CEST

Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli has signed a perfect start to the season: they have seven consecutive victories, have achieved 21 points out of 21 possible and record 18 goals in favor and only three against. They are leaders alone with two units ahead of AC Milan, four over Inter and another six over AS Roma.

The Italians, who do know what it’s like to lose in the Europa League this season, have signed the best start to the domestic championship in their entire history: the record remained at six victories and 18 points out of 21 possible in the first seven days of the 2016/17 season. Then led by Maurizio Sarri, Napoli fell (1-0) against Atalanta on the seventh date.

The Neapolitans rallied after Martínez Quarta and the goals from Lozano and Rrahmani gave the three points to a team that dreams of finishing the queen of the Milan and Juventus teams, which have shared all the titles in the last two decade. The last time Serie A had another champion was in 2000/01, when AS Roma beat Juventus and Lazio and won their third trophy.

Naples, AC Milan and Inter, the only undefeated

Luciano Spalletti’s men are at the top of the table with 21 points and maintain a minimal advantage over AC Milan (2) and Inter (4), who also remain undefeated at the start of the 2021/22 campaign in the A series. The two teams from the city of Milan competed for the title last season, but the neroazzurros were much more regular and ended the hegemony of Juventus.

Be that as it may, Naples has presented its candidacy to fight for a title in which also appear, in addition to AC Milan or Inter, the two favorites, Atalanta by Gian Piero Gasperini, AS Roma by José Mourinho or Juventus by Massimiliano Allegri, which despite its bad start has all the credentials to be in the fray.