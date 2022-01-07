

Maricoin joins the world of crypto assets and aims to become a currency of current use throughout the LGBTQ + community around the world.

Photo: Worldspectrum / .

Cryptocurrencies are here to stay and they are increasingly diversifying, as in Spain, where they have launched the Maricoin, an exclusive digital currency for the LGBTQ + community.

This cryptoactive debuted on December 31, 2021 and is a pilot project for the Chueca neighborhood, and that will be accepted in some gay friendly establishments in the Madrid region, announced Expansión.

Its creators have proposed that Maricoin become a cryptocurrency in common use in the LGBTQ + community around the world, although for the moment, it can only be used in Madrid and in some places in Barcelona, ​​Ibiza and Maspalomas, in Gran Canaria.

Francisco Alvarez Cano, CEO of Maricoin and CEO of Startify, commented: “It will have value as a means of payment for any transaction at the same time that it becomes a tradable asset on an exchange ”.

Its creators commented that they estimate that by the first quarter of 2022, the cryptocurrency list on major exchanges that support Algorand technology and explained that the Maricoin was developed within the Algorand Miami Accelerator program.

The LGBTQ + community have gained ground in recent times, according to the LGBT 400 report, conducted by Credit Suisse in June 2021, if the community were an economy, it would be the third or fourth largest in the world, given that between 5% and 10% of the population belongs to this group, and their purchasing power represents approximately between $ 2.7 and $ 5.6 billion dollars.

The report also details that currently, 15.9% of Generation Z, that is, people born between 1997 and 2002 in the United States, self-identify as LGBT +, so the purchasing power of the community is expected to grow larger and larger and it should be taken into account in the economy.

On the other hand, crypto assets are growing, since to date these currencies exceed 10,000 virtual currencies in the world, according to the Business School of Innovation and Entrepreneurs, IEBS.

You may also like:

What are cryptocurrencies and how do they work?

Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Slumps Thanks to Recent Federal Reserve Minutes

The value of Bitcoin could reach $ 100,000 in 2022