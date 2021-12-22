12/22/2021 at 15:30 CET

The Spaniards traveled in the third quarter of the year, in summer, 23.6% more than a year before, until 57 million trips were completed, especially to national destinations (in 94.4% of the cases).

At the same time, spending on these trips totaled 16,718 million euros, 55% over the summer of 2020, according to data from the Resident Tourism Survey published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

If the data is compared with the same period of 2019, before the pandemic, the number of trips was 4.1 million lower than the 61.1 million at that time (6.7% less) and the expenditure stood at 2,579 million below (13.3% decrease).

The figures reveal that the Spanish continued to choose in the summer of very majority by national destinations but the internationals, although still far from the pre-pandemic figures, are regaining weight.

In addition, in the case of national trips -with an average daily expense of 44 euros– mostly stayed in the homes of relatives and friends and used the private vehicle. The preferred destinations were Andalusia, Catalonia and the Valencian Community.

Travel abroad, less than half of 2019

National trips, 53.84 million (94.4% of the total this past summer) rose 20.6% over the previous year and are now practically at the same levels as 2019.

The trips abroad continue to suffer the effect of uncertainty around the measures of the different countries. Although they rose 112% over 2020 (from 1.5 million to 3.2 million), they are still less than half of those recorded in the summer two years ago (7.27 million).

The main autonomous communities of destination were Andalusia (20% of the total), Catalonia (13.5%) and the Valencian Community (12.4%) and the most travelers were Madrid (19.7% of the total), Catalans ( 17.1%) and Andalusian (16.3%).

Eliminating the effect of the size of each community, the most travelers were residents of Madrid (1,646 trips per 1,000 inhabitants), Aragon (1,544) and Navarra (1,538).

Conversely, the least travelers were residents of the Canary Islands (741 trips per 1,000 inhabitants), Valencian Community (946) and Galicia (957).

In the homes of relatives in more than 40% of national trips

A 36.5% of trips in the third quarter correspond to holidays Of summer, with an average duration of 12.3 moches (13.4 in 2020 and 11.9 in 2019).

If the month of June is added, residents made 23.2 million summer vacation trips, 41.9% more than the previous year and 2.3 million less than in 2019.

Leisure and vacations were the main reason for 59.7% of trips in the third quarter (with an increase of 26.2%) and visits to family or friends, which represent 32% of the total, registered an annual growth 19.6%.

In 41.3% of the trips (22.2 million) with a domestic destination residents stay with family or friends, with an annual increase of 11.2%.

Meanwhile, in trips abroad, market accommodation is the preferred option (59.6% of trips), with an increase of 107.2% compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Own vehicle accounts for 85.4% of internal trips, 15.1% more than in the same quarter of 2020. Air transport was used in 50.6% of trips abroad, with an increase of 222 %.

More than 100 million trips in January-September

In the first nine months of 2021, trips made by residents totaled 106.55 million, 26.3% more than in the same period of the previous year.

From them, 102.1 million were internal (up 28.2%) and 4.4 million, international (down 5.9%).

Between January and September 2021, internal destination trips by residents who stayed in the homes of relatives or friends increased by 18.6%, while trips abroad in hotel accommodation decreased by 18.4%.

Average daily expenditure, 44 euros on national trips

Total travel expenditure (16,718 million euros) grew more in international travel (184.5%) than in national travel (43.5%).

Average daily expenditure was 44 euros for trips to the domestic destination and 66 euros for trips abroad.

During the first nine months of 2021, total travel spending by residents increased by 31.9%. Nationals rose 38.5% and those made abroad, 1.9%.

On internal trips, accommodation accounted for the highest percentage of spending (29.3% of the total) followed by that carried out in bars and restaurants (26%), with increases in both cases around 50%.

By destination communities, the highest average daily expenses were registered in trips to the Canary Islands (73), the Balearic Islands (70 euros) and Navarra (52). The lowest values ​​were in Murcia (29), Castilla y León (30 euros) and Castilla-La Mancha (33).

By autonomous community of origin, the highest average daily expenditure was made by residents of the Canary Islands (59 euros), Cantabria (56) and Galicia (53) and the lowest were recorded in Murcia (35 euros), Valencian Community (40) and the Basque Country (41).