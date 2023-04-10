Spanish artist shows that she is ready for live-action with this Yor Forger bodypaint cosplay

In the absence of a solid plan in the film industry for a live-action Spy x Familya Spanish cosplayer has given us an idea of ​​what Yor Forger would look like in a live action movie.

Spy x Family is a manga series written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo, which began publishing for free on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app and website on March 25, 2019, and whose success led to an anime adaptation. , made under the production of Wit Studio and CloverWorks.

The first part of Season 1 of the show aired from April 9 to June 25, 2022, and the second part on October 1 of this year. That month, it hit the Crunchyroll platform, and is considered one of the best new generation anime.

Spy x Family narrates the adventures of the secret agent Twilight, who under her civilian identity of Loid Forger must start a family to fulfill a mission and maintain peace between the fictional countries Ostania and Westalis. However, Twilight is unaware that the girl he adopted as a daughter, precisely Anya Forger, possesses powers of telepathy, while the woman he agreed to marry, Yor Briar, is actually a professional assassin at the service of Ostania.

Yor Forger’s bodypaint cosplay

It was the Spanish model Yaiza Perezwith more than 27 thousand followers on Instagram, who made Yor’s impressive bodypaint cosplay, proving that he can star in a live-action manga-anime.

“Today I bring you Yor, I think she is my favorite character from Spy x Family and I feel super identified with her when she cooks. I hope you like it, ”wrote the content creator, demonstrating her fanaticism for Spy x Family.

As we can see, the artist manages to recreate Yor Forger’s outfit with paint and she shows off her black hair with the two long frontal locks, her red eyes and she even painted her necklace on her neck.