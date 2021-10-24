Spanish banks are now interested in testing the world of crypto, as they await regulatory clarity from the central bank. According to a local media report.

The Bank of Spain had announced in early June, that it would publish the registration instructions for crypto exchanges and custody platforms before October 29. However, the supervisor has not yet released any documents.

Once the central bank releases a crypto registry, companies will have the opportunity to register until January 29, 2022. As described in the previous circular. Meanwhile, Spanish banks are taking the time to explore the possibility of offering crypto assets directly to their customers.

In fact, reports suggest that large financial institutions are using their compliance departments. To find out if they need to register to offer crypto-related services.

Walmart has quietly started hosting Bitcoin ATMs

Walmart, the world’s largest company by revenue, is allowing customers to buy bitcoin at dozens of its stores in the U.S. The retail giant is offering bitcoin through 200 of its Coinstar kiosks in a deal with the teller firm. automatic cryptocurrencies Coinme.

Buyers can purchase the cryptocurrency at Coinstar machines inside the retailer’s cavernous large stores.

Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Futures-Linked ETF Launches on Nasdaq

The second exchange-traded fund linked to Bitcoin (BTC) futures in the United States began trading on Nasdaq, opening at a price of $ 25.52 per share.

According to Nasdaq, digital asset manager Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Strategy ETF, the second exchange-traded fund to allow US investors direct exposure to cryptocurrency futures, opened at a price of $ 25.52 per BTF share before falling by a 3.3% to reach USD 24.66. The exchange-traded fund aims to track the value of BTC futures that are listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, or CME.

BTC Futures ETF Hits $ 1 Billion Trading Volume in Two Days

Since the ProShares Bitcoin ETF began trading this week, it has become the fastest-growing fund to reach $ 1 billion in assets under management.

The long-awaited launch of the first exchange-traded Bitcoin futures exchange in the United States, BITO, has marked a series of milestones.

The fastest ETF to ever get to $ 1b (naturally) was $ GLD in 2004. It did it in 3 days. No one has really come that close since. $ BITO has $ 570m after one day a legit shot to at least tie this DiMaggio-esque feat. Here’s the fastest in a Missile Command-y looking chart from @JSeyff pic.twitter.com/TWU1ZvTA1p – Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) October 20, 2021

Bloomberg ETF senior analyst Eric Balchunas reported that the fund was the fastest to reach a ten-figure AUM. After only two days of trading.

BITO easily beat the previous record holder, a gold-based fund with the GLD ticker, which took three days to hit the $ 1 billion mark in 2004. It commented that this was “poetically appropriate,” presumably referring to Bitcoin’s store of value properties and comparison with digital gold.

