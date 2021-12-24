12/24/2021 at 14:04 CET

Jorge Garbajosa, President of the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB) has taken stock of this 2021 and stated that “basketball and Spanish sport in general can feel very proud.”

“In the year 2021 there is something that Spanish sports in general, and basketball in particular, can feel very proud of, which is having known how to live with a pandemic. It is not only what athletes have done, not only male and female players, but also coaches, referees and organizations. I think it has been of tremendous merit. Basketball and sports have once again set an example of resistance & rdquor ;, he says Garbajosa.

“This summer’s 3×3 medals for women are of extraordinary value to us. But it is that, in addition, the 3×3 is a strategic pillar of growth. We were one basket away, in extra time, from getting into the Olympic Games, and they had the capacity and the strength to, just a month and a half later, proclaim themselves European champions & rdquor ;, he explained.

With regard to the women’s team, the president did not hesitate to describe it as “a very difficult summer.”

“It would be unfair not to recognize the enormous success, unfortunately not sports, but organizational, of the Eurobasket in Valencia, in a pandemic, with an overturned hobby & mldr; My hair still stands on end when I remember when we fell in the quarterfinals and the ovation of the The audience to the players lasts about six or seven minutes with people standing & mldr; it is something I will remember for a long time & rdquor ;, he pointed out.

“Then there are the results: we have been close but they have not finished accompanying us, and that has caused a change at the head of the team’s leadership and a generational change. It has helped us to accelerate it a little more, with a new coach, Miguel Mendez, who is an expert not only in high-level competition, as shown at the helm of Yekaterinburg, but also in training with the medals he has achieved with the U20 & rdquor ;, he continued.

Withdrawals from Laia Palau, Pau Y Marc Gasol they were also in the memory of the president.

“Laia She is an absolutely unique player and person. I have lived with her in the Olympic Games, I have seen her compete and I have had a very direct interaction with her. And when Laia speak, the best thing you can do is listen and learn, “he stressed.

“The figures of Pau Y Marc they are unrepeatable. They are something that many years from now people will remember as two of the best, not only basketball players but athletes in our country, without a doubt, “he added.

But putting it in context, regarding the generational change, there are two things for me that must be pointed out, we must be fair. Regarding the 2019 World Cup in China, in which we proclaimed ourselves champions, there is only one player who has retired, which is Marc Gasol, the rest follow, with a commitment as always, as they have shown at the Olympic Games and show every day with their behavior and statements & rdquor ;, he explained.

Regarding the windows, the president said they were “an exercise in tremendous self-demand, but when you demand yourself, you get things done. In addition, they have served so that players who were there but overlapped by figures like Navarro, Calderón, Pau& mldr; at the time of taking the step to compete in a great international event, they have had an apprenticeship “, declared Garbajosa.

From the growth of the Women’s League, the president highlighted Perfumerías Avenida, Spar Girona and Valencia capable of competing face to face, and many times they beat the best teams on the continent “.

The endorsement of the LEB Oro by Marc Gasol “shows how big it is Marc“.” Having a brand like Estudiantes, like Marc Gasol, with other clubs like Granada with a very important project, A Coruña, the growth of Oviedo & mldr; There are a series of impacts that give you a very good feeling and make LEB Oro more and more present among fans, not only locally but even globally & rdquor ;.

Finally the president spoke of the Hall of Fame.

“There are people who have done a lot for basketball and memory is sometimes short and more so in a world as fast as the one we live in, and have a moment to stop, to say” remember this person, everything he did & rdquor; , and to be able to pay tribute to him in front of his families & mldr; I will take it as one of the most beautiful nights I have lived & rdquor ;, he concluded Jorge Garbajosa.