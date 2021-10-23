Paulino Buchens

Spanish boxing once again occupies prominent positions in the world sphere. A few days after a new world championship for the Alicante was announced Kiko Martinez, a humble boxer from Nous Barris named Sandor Martin achieved a very important as an unexpected victory against Mikey garcia.

This Californian fighter of Hispanic origin, world champion at four pesos, made the bulk of the Spanish fans (including myself) presage that the Catalan was going to the slaughterhouse. Well, the greatness of this sport was reflected in a fight, in which “Arrasandor” gave a masterful boxing lesson to his opponent, with a near-perfect defense strategy. From the first minute to the last he had control of the fight against a boxer who years ago was considered one of the best boxers on the planet, being totally dwarfed by his continuous failures in execution.

To those of us who are pessimistic about this type of fight, it teaches us that any opportunity, like this one, that is presented to ours is good and no matter how difficult the opponent is, you have to go with everything because in boxing there is nothing written. In short, the name of Sandor Martín Clemente is already written in the history of Spanish boxing, although he is not a world champion, he has achieved a feat available to very few. From now on to deal with the Prograis, Baranchyk, Zepeda, etc. let them come as he has a lot to gain and little to lose.

I have started this writing by mentioning the fireproof “Sensation” Martínez, to whom boxing gives him a new opportunity to once again hold a world belt. Knowing that she is probably facing her last chance, Kiko comes to this fight eager for victory, after the robbery she suffered from Zelfa Barret. And against Galahad, if Kiko looks like on previous occasions (see Warrington), and the judges do their job correctly, Spain will once again have a world champion. This fight should be the touchstone for a rematch against Warrington, if this is for the work of course.

Another name that is located in the world orbit is that of the mountaineer Sergio “The Child” Garcia who a few months ago left the European championship to play a world tie against the American Sebastian Fundora. Garcia, after being proclaimed continental champion four times, is presented with an opportunity against an unbeaten young fighter. The size of Fundora (1.98 m) may be a factor that works in his favor, although García will have to pull himself knowing that he has much more experience in rental boxing. Sergio grows up in the face of adversity.

I cannot finish the article, ignoring the name of Samuel Carmona, who is awaiting a date to play a world tie. Despite his scant five professional bouts, his successful amateur career, a shortage of name boxers at his weight (flyweight) and a powerful Russian promoter (Patriot Boxing Promotions) have catapulted him to the gates of a world title. All these factors and his age (25 years), regardless of the outcome of his next fight, presage that we are facing a future world champion.

No less than four Spanish boxers with a real chance of proclaiming themselves world champion, a true milestone that can mark a before and after in the history of Spanish boxing.