ALEJANDRA OLCESE

Updated on Wednesday, 3 November 2021 – 02:17

The Imanufacturing industry It is in a critical state. The raw Materials and semi-finished products that you need for your production process are scarce and the few that are available are sold to the highest price since 1977.

Although stockpile supplies -the materials they need to produce- are now more expensive than ever, the country’s factories have taken advantage of the month of October to buy everything they have been able to and fill their warehouses.

“Has occurred the largest increase in stocks of supplies in more than three and a half years “, detail the experts of the consulting firm IHS Markit in its latest analysis of the PMI index for the Spanish manufacturing sector for October, published this Tuesday.

The main reason is uncertainty, and the fear that the shortage is aggravated if the collapse of global supply chains remains. If this happens and order delivery periods keep getting delayed more and more, prices will continue to rise in the coming months.

“Given the severe global shortage of inputs, the prices of most raw materials rose in October. Coupled with the higher prices paid for energy and utilities, general costs of inputs increased at a record rate of the study, “explains the firm.

This rapid increase in prices together with the “persistent concern about the shortage of supply”, has led companies to have bought in advance this month all the products that were available in the market.

The rise in prices is reflected in the Consumer Price Index of the National Institute of Statistics (INE), which in the month of September (the last available) increased by 23.6% year-on-year, the biggest rise in forty-four years.

The energy is the main responsible for this rise in industrial prices, since it accumulates a 59.8% increase in year-on-year terms. They are followed by intermediate goods, which have become more expensive by 16.8%, consumer goods (+ 4%) and equipment (2.4%).

More than 50% of companies affected

Companies, having to face an increase in their costs, began in October to transfer prices to the final consumer which in turn has resulted in a moderation of demand.

“The companies reported that clients were unable or unwilling to pay the higher prices imposed by Spanish manufacturers, which rose to the highest rate in more than 19 years of data availability,” says the consultancy.

Rafael Myro, Professor of Applied Economics at the Complutense University, explains to this medium that “the shortage of raw materials and intermediate goods is affecting about 50% of companies, with differences between countries, which fall into a wide number of sectors, from car manufacturers to furniture manufacturers. “This situation will not be alleviated until 2022 and its solution will be slow, he warns.

The problem is explained by the fragmentation of production on an international scale and the existence of large global value chains, since when a component is missing, production stops and costs and final products become more expensive. “The rise in energy costs accentuates the problem, since not a few companies slow down their production to save energy costs“, he points out.

Employment, safe for now

The difficulties that the industry is going through at the moment have not been reflected in the job (the number of employed in the sector has grown by 63,000 in the last six months, according to the Labor Force Survey), but the unions closely monitor its evolution.

“For now there is no linear reaction across the industry so we don’t think it’s a problem that could affect employment. But we must be very attentive especially to the increase in inflation and the crisis of shortages in some raw materials, such as steel, related to electro-intensive companies, “he explains to EL MUNDO Gerardo Cortijo, responsible for industrial policy of CCOO and worker of Micheln.

Cortijo sees the situation as “worrying” and, in particular, is concerned about the impact of the lack of semiconductors -especially in the automobile sector-, the rising cost of maritime and land transport and the crises that may occur in specific raw materials.

“We could say that it is a problem of generalized scarcity, but with special incidence in the aluminum, nickel, cobalt or graphite, raw materials, all of which are in great demand in the current process of decarbonization of the economy and digitization and with a strong imbalance between supply and demand that is not easy to correct in the short term, “he points out. Begoa Cristero, partner of Industry, Automotive and Chemical KPMG, in statements to this medium.

In Spain, the most affected for now are the automobile industry, the electrical and electronic products, rubber, plastic or chemical industries ” Begoa Cristero, partner of Industry, Automotive and Chemicals at KPMG Spain

The expert points out that in the case of aluminum The appearance of a new disrupting factor also influences: China. “It is one of the main producers of magnesium in the world and on whose production the EU depends by 95%, and has reduced its production since September, within the framework of a policy of restrictions on energy consumption, being a key element in the production processes of aluminum or steel “.

On Spain, the most affected for now are the automotive industry, that of electrical and electronic products, rubber, plastic or chemistry.

“Usually all industries are affected in one way or another at some link in the chain. But, undoubtedly, those industries with a just-in-time manufacturing model such as automobiles have a direct impact on their waterline, and are forced to do so. temporarily stop your plants waiting to receive the inputs to be incorporated into the manufacturing process, “he laments.

The company BeGas, a manufacturer of autogas engines, is an example. “The situation is difficult to manage. Manufacturers are warning us that there is going to be a shortage, so we are getting ahead of ourselves and placing orders so as not to be left out of their production capacity. This leads us to invest money to collect materials and not fail in our just-in-time because we manufacture to order “, explains its CEO, Pedro Silva.

